WARC Talks: Driving impact with entertainment | WARC | The Feed

In this episode of the WARC podcast, Rica Facundo, WARC Strategy’s Asia Editor, and her guests discuss how entertainment is changing the marketing and media landscape in Asia and beyond.
Rica is joined by Manjusha Subramanian, B2B Marketing Lead, TikTok APAC, Kunal Sinha, Group Chief Strategy Officer at M&C Saatchi Indonesia and Leah Jackson, Head of Digital Marketing, Goodman Fielder.
Entertaining content can be effective at driving impact across brand and performance, and this episode details long- and short-form video best practices. The podcast also covers regional differences and how marketers can optimise online video for a specific target region/audience.
Timestamps
02:01 – What is changing in the Asian entertainment landscape?
05:32 – Trends in Indonesia.
08:12 – The view from Australia.
11:16 – How are these changes manifesting in your strategic briefs?
17:17 – Achieving impact across brand and performance.
18:06 – How TikTok drives performance and brand equity.
20:50 – What content connects?
28:05 – Why can entertaining content be so effective across brand and performance?
31:40 – Online short-form video best practice.
36:27 – Long-form best practice.
39:21 – How to optimise online video for a target region/audience.
