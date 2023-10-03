WARC Talks: Do we need to rethink ‘brand vs. performance’? | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: Do we need to rethink ‘brand vs. performance’?
In this episode of the WARC Podcast we talk brand vs. performance marketing, and why these entrenched industry metaphors need revisiting.
- WARC’s David Tiltman is joined by Jim Stengel (ex-Procter & Gamble GMO, CEO of The Jim Stengel Company and board member at BERA Brand Management), Cait Lamberton (Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School) and Ken Favaro (former CEO of Marakon Associates and CSO of BERA Brand Management).
- As authors of a recent article on this topic, the trio make a case for moving beyond the brand/performance dichotomy.
- They discuss better ways of conceiving and measuring brand equity and why performance needs to take greater accountability for brand.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
00:57 – Introduction.
02:24 – Jim Stengel, Cait Lamberton and Ken Favaro’s article.
03:34 – Are brand and performance marketing mutually exclusive?
06:50 – Why is this topic so important?
11:11 – How aware were the authors of existing literature on this topic?
17:12 – Moving away from ‘balance’ between brand and performance.
21:36 – How to measure brand equity: the Familiarity, Regard, Meaning and Uniqueness model.
27:18 – Backing this up with robust positioning and activation.
29:45 – Applying this across categories.
34:10 – Making brand more measurable in the real world.
38:29 – How performance marketing can take greater accountability for brand.
42:45 – What should happen next in this space?
47:08 – Better ways of conceiving brand vs. performance.
Further reading
Performance marketing effectiveness needs to get better
How to marry branding and performance marketing for Pharma brands
