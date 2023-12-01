WARC Talks: CMOs on 2024: Mondelez's Jon Halvorson on the future of CPG marketing | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: CMOs on 2024: Mondelez's Jon Halvorson on the future of CPG marketing
In an exclusive podcast interview for WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit, Mondelez’s Global Senior Vice-President for Consumer Experience and Digital Commerce, Jonathan Halvorson, spoke to WARC’s Anna Hamill about pricing strategies through inflation, the artificial intelligence revolution, and brand purpose in a polarized world.
- If brands want to ultimately win in the CPG environment, they need to be very closely following their pricing and hitting key price points as well as investing in revenue growth management or RGM.
- Brands looking to win market share need to look firstly at winning in the digital commerce space, which is constantly adapting, and marketers must adapt with it.
- Brands that don't have a plan to be building their upper funnel assets through Gen AI over the next 1-2 years are going to lose.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
01:51 – Jonathan’s role at Modelez.
02:27 – What’s driving Mondelez’s optimistic growth?
03:37 – How has inflation affected Mondelez brands?
09:58 – Branding building in digital commerce.
14:39 – Brand purpose at Mondelez
19:52 – Media and technology priorities for Mondelez.
22:54 – How is Mondelez using Gen AI?
30:07 – New skill sets that future marketers will need.
33:13 – Sustainability challenges facing Mondelez.
