WARC Talks: 3 in 15: YouTube platform insights | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: 3 in 15: YouTube platform insights
12 June 2023
In this episode of the WARC podcast, David Tiltman, SVP Content, is joined by WARC Media’s Alex Brownsell and Celeste Huang to discuss three key themes from their latest platform report on YouTube.

Takeaways 

  • Ad spend on YouTube has been hit comparatively hard in the pivot to performance media, with search and retail media taking up the slack.

  • With a reach of over 2bn, almost twice as much as that of TikTok and Instagram, YouTube remains a vital cross-generational platform, and is growing its short-form video and CTV offerings.

  • YouTube is taking action to improve its performance tools, and is looking to offset Apple’s data crackdown by using AI to gain audience visibility.

Listen to the podcast in full here

Timestamps

00:56 – Why YouTube?

01:52 – Ad spend on YouTube.

05:04 – Who is buying YouTube advertising?

06:11 – YouTube’s alternative formats.

09:29 – Reach and consumption.

12:58 – Blurring boundaries between YouTube and TV.

14:12 – Audio, gaming and livestreaming on the platform.

15:07 – The future of YouTube in performance media.

17:11 – Audience data and AI.

