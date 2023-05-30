WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – Working with creators | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – Working with creators
In this episode of the WARC podcast, Lena Roland, Head of Content for WARC Strategy talks to Catherine Driscoll, Commissioning Editor for EMEA, about the latest WARC Guide to working with creators.
As the digital media landscape continues to evolve apace, new dynamics are emerging between brands and the creators they partner with online. Creators are challenging established brands by entering the packaged goods space; think MrBeast Burger, or PRIME.
This episode also addresses best practices for brands partnering with creators and how to measure the impact of influencer campaigns.
Listen to the full episode here
Timestamps
01:19 – Evolving brand-creator relationships.
04:58 – Creators and physical products.
07:53 – Best practices for working with creators.
11:15 – Measuring the impact of influencer campaigns.
14:22 – Diversity and equity in influencer marketing.
