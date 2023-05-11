WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – The Future of Measurement | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – The Future of Measurement
Effectiveness studies MMM & attribution Retail media
In this episode of the WARC Podcast David Tiltman, WARC’s SVP Content, is joined by Paul Stringer, Managing Editor of Research and Insight, to talk about WARC’s new ‘The Future of Measurement’ report. The pair discuss the renaissance of marketing mix modelling, cross-media measurement and growing pains in retail media.
Timestamps
01:27 – Why are we looking at measurement?
03:06 – The renaissance of marketing mix modelling.
14:37 – Cross-media measurement.
20:39 – The growing pains in retail media.
