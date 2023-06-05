WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – Lessons from the Effective 100 | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – Lessons from the Effective 100
In this episode of the WARC podcast, David Tiltman, WARC's SVP Content, is joined by Amy Rodgers, Head of Content for WARC Creative, to discuss some of the key findings from the Lessons from the Effective 100 report.
Takeaways
- This year’s rankings show that effective campaigns are innovating in extending reach in social media and gaming, including, for example, by using virtual influencers.
- Food and drink advertising ranked highly in 2023, partly through impactful use of celebrities.
- Campaigns using traditional, non-digital media indexed highly in the 2023 rankings as both lead and supporting channels.
Timestamps
1:42 – Background to the WARC Rankings and the Effective 100.
3:10 – ‘Peak purpose’.
4:02 – Extending reach in social media and gaming.
6:26 – Innovations in virtual influence.
10:46 – Creating impact in food and drink advertising.
13:51 – Use of celebrity in food and drink.
16:23 – Winning creative strategies include use of celebrities, influencers, emotion and storytelling.
20:00 – Traditional media channels index highly in the Effective 100.
