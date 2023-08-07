Your selections:
WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – Cross-media effects | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – Cross-media effects
Channel planning, media mix selection Cross-media & multimedia effects Theories & ideas of media planning
In this episode of the WARC Podcast, Ann Marie Kerwin, WARC’s Americas Editor, is joined by US Commissioning Editor Cathy Taylor to dive into themes from the recent WARC Guide to cross-media effects.
- Using insights from the Guide, Ann Marie and Cathy discuss channel selection, creative customization and measurement.
- Generally, using more channels produces better marketing effects, but companies should still be diligent when selecting lead media that work for individual brands.
- In order to improve the cross-media impact of creative work, creative should be customized (within the scope of the campaign) to fit specific platforms.
- In a world of walled media gardens, cross-media measurement is a challenge; the Halo cross-media measurement framework is a potential solution.
Timestamps
00:41 – Overview of the report, and why is now an important time to address the subject of cross-media effects?
04:08 – Channel selection.
08:56 – Creative customization.
14:04 – Measurement.
