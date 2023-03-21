WARC Rankings 2023: Effective 100 revealed | WARC | The Feed
WARC Rankings 2023: Effective 100 revealed
McDonalds is the number one most effective brand in this year’s WARC Effective 100, joining FCB New York, Wavemaker Mumbai, WPP, and AB InBev in this year’s top spots.
The WARC Effective 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional effectiveness award shows of 2022. The awards tracked are determined by a global industry panel survey and consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.
#1 Campaign for effectiveness: Contract for Change for Michelob Ultra by FCB Chicago and FCB New York
The most awarded campaign for effectiveness is ‘Contract for Change’ by FCB Chicago and FCB New York, for which Michelob made the US agricultural sector more sustainable by creating a programme that incentivised farmers to become organic growers.
Andrés Ordóñez, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Chicago, said: “Creativity has the power to grow businesses and also to fuel change. We are beyond proud that Michelob ULTRA’s ‘Contract for Change’ was named the top campaign for effectiveness by WARC. This work has the power to reverse the damage done to our farmland and ecosystems and to create a healthier diet for millions of Americans.”
#1 Creative Agency for effectiveness: FCB New York
After entering the top 10 for the first time last year, FCB New York has risen from #7 to become the top creative agency. It had three campaigns in the top 100 including the #1 campaign, Contract for Change.
Ranked second is Alma Miami, the most improved agency, rising from 45th last year. In third place is Energy BBDO, Chicago, a new entry to the Effective 100 Ranking.
# 1 Media Agency for effectiveness: Wavemaker Mumbai
Up from fifth position last year to claim top spot, Wavemaker Mumbai’s best performing campaign was ‘Not Just a Cadbury Ad 2.0’, ranked second this year. Mindshare New York entered the top ten to claim second place, up from #17 last year. Zenith Bogotá is ranked third.
#1 Digital/Specialist Agency for effectiveness: Semetis, Brussels
The highest ranked agency is a new entry - Semetis Brussels. Its top ranking is down to its work on The Breakaway for Decathlon, which ranked third.
Narrative Los Angeles, jumps up from 41st to claim second place. Taking joint third position are BlueMedia Shanghai, up from #40 last year and new entry WeberShandwick Singapore.
#1 Network for effectiveness: Ogilvy
After nine years of placing in the top five networks for effectiveness, Ogilvy has risen one place to become the #1 network for the first time ever. The network has nine campaigns in the top 100 and seven agencies in the creative agencies ranking.
DDB Worldwide moves up from fifth to take second place this year with a total of seven campaigns in the top 100 and three creative agencies and two digital/specialist agencies ranked in the top 50. Leo Burnett is in third, rising from 9th last year. The network has nine campaigns and three creative and one digital/specialist agencies in the top 50.
#1 Holding Company for effectiveness: WPP
WPP has ranked in first place for the fifth consecutive year, with nine networks in the top 50, including Ogilvy in first place. The holding company has now claimed top position across all three WARC Rankings.
“We're extremely proud to have topped the WARC Media 100, Creative 100, and now the WARC Effective 100 lists for 2023”, said Mark Read, CEO, WPP.
“Our strong agency representation across the three rankings showcases both the power of our ideas and the strength of our partnerships with clients. This recognition from WARC is a great endorsement of our amazing teams and their ability to deliver creative and innovative work that has a transformative impact around the world.”
Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.
#1 Brand for effectiveness: McDonald’s
McDonald’s is the highest ranked brand for effectiveness for the fourth year in a row, accruing more than twice the points of second place. Three of its campaigns ranked in the top 100 and 35 more campaigns from 24 different countries contributed to its total points.
KFC moves up one place to be ranked second and Cadbury’ in third, moves up from #17 last year.
#1 Advertiser for effectiveness: Anheuser-Busch InBev
After topping the advertiser ranking for effectiveness for the first time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev has retained its position. It had four campaigns ranked in the top 100, three of which are from Michelob Ultra. 37 other brands contributed to its total points including Corona, Cerveza Presidente and Pony Malta.
Climbing up two places from last year, McDonald’s claims second place and Unilever comes in at third.
#1 Country for effectiveness: USA
The top three countries have remained the same for the past three years, with the USA claiming first place, followed by China in second and India in third. The USA has 25 campaigns in the top 100, while China and India had four each.
The WARC Effective 100 is available to view in full here, and includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for effectiveness, top 50 creative, media and digital/specialist agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent insights reports are available to WARC Creative subscribers.
The WARC Creative 100 and Media 100 were revealed recently.
