When it comes to the topic of health taboos, advertising can be the most impactful way to destigmatise topics that for whatever reason have become difficult to discuss.

There needs to be a shift in people’s behaviour and the way taboo subjects are viewed. Brands need to identify how to spark this behavioural change to generate new conversations around healthcare, writes Tom Ghiden, managing director of JOAN London.

Why it matters

Brands can help people broach uncomfortable topics, but any campaign that tackles health taboos fundamentally needs to be backed up by research. By identifying a real-life issue which needs...