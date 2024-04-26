WARC Creative: unpacking Heineken’s marketing evolution | WARC | The Feed
WARC Creative: unpacking Heineken’s marketing evolution
Heineken has consistently ranked among the top brands for creativity with its highly recognised campaigns, but the brand has struggled to match the same level of success when it comes to effectiveness and media, analysis reveals.
This profile, available exclusively to WARC Creative members, examines the performance of Heineken in the WARC Rankings and explores the approach it has taken to marketing, comparing it to WARC’s comprehensive set of creative effectiveness frameworks.
Why Heineken matters
Heineken is one of the most recognisable and valuable alcoholic drinks brands globally. In terms of its advertising efforts, it is renowned for its creative campaigns, which frequently appear in the Creative 100. Since 2022, the brand has consistently held a position in the top 10.
In last year’s Creative 100, Heineken came second for the most creative brand globally, with four of its campaigns in the top 100. While Heineken hasn’t replicated the same level of success in the Effective and Media 100, it has achieved some impressive results over the years, peaking at 15th in the 2019 Effective 100 and 23rd in both the 2022 and 2024 Media 100.
Takeaways
- In 2022, the campaign ‘Shutter Ads’ ranked no. 7 in the Creative 100 and no. 38 in the Media 100. Its success continued into the following year, ranking 25th in the Creative 100. It was created to support Heineken’s trade partners through the pandemic by turning bars’ closed shutters into media space.
- Heineken places a significantly higher emphasis on creating informative and educational content than the wider industry does: 37% of Heineken’s campaigns have this strategy compared to just 23% for the industry.
- Over a quarter of Heineken’s campaigns lead with mobile and apps, more than any other channel. In contrast, the wider industry predominantly favours television and connected TV as the lead channel for its campaigns.
Go deeper
WARC Creative members can access the full analysis, complete with rich analysis of the brands campaign objectives and results, in-depth explorations of the work and of Heineken's competitive environment.
