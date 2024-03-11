WARC Creative uncovers what powers Samsung | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Creative uncovers what powers Samsung
Samsung has campaigns that have received much recognition over the years for creativity, but has struggled to produce highly successful campaigns for effectiveness, an analysis of its strategy and campaign performance reveals.
This profile, which WARC Creative subscribers can read here, examines the performance of Samsung in the WARC Rankings and explores the approach it has taken to marketing, comparing it to WARC’s comprehensive set of creative effectiveness frameworks.
Why Samsung matters
Samsung is a leader in the technology space, which is reflected in its high number of appearances in the WARC Rankings, often placing higher than its competitors. In last year’s Creative 100, the brand reached a new peak of sixth, a year in which it had three of its campaigns rank in the top 100. It has also been successful in the Media 100, reaching new highs with the campaign ‘The Galaxy Skin’, which ranked fifth in 2020.
Takeaways
- Brand building is a key focus for Samsung, with 59% of its campaigns having this objective. This was also the most popular campaign objective for the overall technology & electronics industry, at 61%.
- 20% of campaigns in the technology & electronics industry lead with public relations, more than any other channel. Samsung has chosen a different approach, most commonly using online video as its lead channel for its campaigns.
Email this content