In 2018, Nike celebrated the 30th anniversary of the motto ‘Just do it’, the same year in which it was ranked the top brand in WARC’s Creative 100 – a high it nearly replicated twice over, in 2019 and 2020, when it reached second place – an analysis of its strategy and campaigns reveals.

This profile examines Nike’s performance in the WARC Rankings and explores the approach it has taken to marketing, comparing it to WARC’s comprehensive set of creative effectiveness frameworks.