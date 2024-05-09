WARC Creative: Insights from North America rankings | WARC | The Feed
WARC Creative: Insights from North America rankings
What’s the DNA of North America’s most awarded campaigns? A new report from WARC Creative pulls out the attributes of the most awarded campaigns and companies that have dominated the higher echelons of the WARC Creative 100, Media 100 and Effective 100 rankings.
WARC Creative members can read the report here; if you’re yet to subscribe, a sample report is available here.
Key themes
Sport in focus
Many of the most successful campaigns from North America utilized sports-related themes and events, either by incorporating them thematically or by strategically leveraging sports platforms such as the Super Bowl and the World Cup.
- ‘Interface Interruption’, a campaign for streaming platform Tubi by Mischief @ No Fixed Address New York / VaynerMedia New York, released an ad during the Super Bowl where TVs seemingly switched channels to promote the Tubi app.
- ‘Dreamcaster’, for Michelob Ultra by FCB New York, addressed accessibility issues in sports, by developing tech that enabled visually impaired people to enjoy sports.
Top US advertisers consistently rank high
Almost half of all advertisers in the top 50 advertiser ranking in the Media and Creative 100 are headquartered in North America, with 22 featured in the Creative 100 and 23 in the Media 100.
This year’s most successful brands and advertisers have demonstrated long-term consistency, as seen with Apple and McDonald’s, which have maintained top 20 rankings for several years.
USA continues to dominate the rankings
The USA secured the top position across all three rankings, a consistent achievement since the start of the WARC Rankings. It had 65 campaigns in the top 100, with over a quarter of campaigns in the Media 100 running in the US.
Canada also had a strong performance this year, featuring as one of the top 10 countries in both the Media 100 and Creative 100. It also improved on its ranking from the previous year in both.
