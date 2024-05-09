WARC Creative: Insights from EMEA rankings | WARC | The Feed
WARC Creative: Insights from EMEA rankings
What’s the DNA of EMEA’s most awarded campaigns? A new report from WARC Creative pulls out the attributes of the most awarded campaigns and companies from the region that have dominated the higher echelons of the WARC Creative 100, Media 100 and Effective 100 rankings.
WARC Creative members can read the report here; if you’re yet to subscribe, a sample report is available here.
Key themes
Problem solving through advertising
The top 10 EMEA campaigns from each of the three rankings reveals brands trying to solve real-world problems through marketing campaigns.
- For some, like Dove, this is part of a longer-term creative platform based on a clear brand purpose.
- Others have responded to immediate crises, such as Mastercard’s ‘Where to Settle’ campaign to help people displaced by the Ukraine war.
- Some use innovative marketing to reduce barriers to purchase, like Renault’s Plug Inn, which increased the network of e-car charging spots to increase sales.
Large advertisers dominate
Though there are a significant number of not-for-profit and short-term campaigns ‘for good’ at the top of the campaign rankings, the bigger picture shows that larger advertisers with a long-term focus on creativity and effectiveness are at the top of the brand and advertiser ranking.
In EMEA, McDonald’s accrued the most points for creativity and effectiveness, while eBay was most successful in media shows. AB InBev had similar success at the advertiser level for creativity and effectiveness, joined by Unilever for media.
France is top for creativity. The UK is most effective
Taking into account all awarded work in EMEA that’s tracked by the WARC Rankings, the UK accrued the most points for both media and effectiveness.
- Across the top 10 EMEA campaigns in the three rankings, nine (30%) came out of the UK.
- However, for creativity, France leads the way, with three of the top 10 campaigns and the most awarded agency is BETC Paris.
