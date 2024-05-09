WARC Creative: Insights from APAC rankings | WARC | The Feed
WARC Creative: Insights from APAC rankings
What’s the DNA of Asia’s most awarded campaigns? A new report from WARC Creative pulls out the attributes of the most awarded campaigns and companies from Asia-Pacific that have dominated the higher echelons of the WARC Creative 100, Media 100 and Effective 100 rankings.
WARC Creative members can read the report here; if you’re yet to subscribe, a sample report is available here.
Key themes
Partnerships
The top 10 APAC campaigns from each of the three rankings reveals brands using partnerships to increase the reach of their campaigns.
- In Bundy Mixer, Bundaberg Rum promoted women’s sports through a partnership with the NRL in Australia.
- In LEGO City Goes Nitro, The LEGO group partnered with action sports brand Nitro Circus to promote a new product, and numerous other campaigns collaborated to gain credibility when tackling social and environmental subjects.
Humour and entertainment
When compared to the EMEA region in particular, the top APAC campaigns were less dominated by not-for-profit campaigns and advertising ‘for good’. Instead, they showcase a diverse range of tactics to relaunch brands, launch new products and generate brand awareness.
There are examples of the effective use of competitions in the top 10s, and humour is also more widely used in this region than others, with many of the campaigns lighthearted and designed to entertain and surprise consumers.
Australia is top for creativity. India is most effective
Taking into account all awarded work in APAC that’s tracked by the WARC Rankings, India accrued the most points for both media and effectiveness. Across the top 10 APAC campaigns in the three rankings, 10 out of 30 came out of India, five of which were in the media ranking.
However, Australia leads the way for creativity, with two of the top 10 campaigns and five of the top 100 punching above their weight in terms of relative ad spend.
WARC Creative subscribers can view and download progression charts for agencies, networks, brands and advertisers via the WARC Interactive Rankings dashboards.
