Audi has campaigns that use creativity, emotion and storytelling, a strategy that has seen it achieve many accolades over the years, but it has struggled more recently to replicate this success, according to exclusive WARC analysis.

This profile examines the performance of Audi in the WARC Rankings and explores the approach it has taken to marketing, comparing it to WARC’s comprehensive set of creative effectiveness frameworks.