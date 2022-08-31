Home The Feed
31 August 2022
WARC Consumer Trends Report 2022: coping with crises

Following two years in which consumers and brands have faced unprecedented challenges, the road ahead – amid inflation, an energy crisis, and deep uncertainty – is even more daunting: here’s what marketers need to know from WARC’s Consumer Trends report.

Why it matters

Based on a comprehensive set of GWI surveys combined with WARC’s own research, case studies and analysis, this report delves into a rich lake of GWI and WARC data to understand the key issues that will influence consumer purchase decisions across brands and categories. 

Takeaways

  • Young audiences are interested in Web3 and the metaverse, preferring to spend more time online than in the real world, offering potential for commercialising virtual products.
  • The war in Ukraine has forced political positions on brands, as has the climate emergency, but brands should not ignore the ‘lipstick effect’ – the idea that in an economic downturn, consumers prioritise affordable treats.
  • In this economic climate, brands will need to explore cheaper services/packages, with travel, events and dining, already hit by Covid, likely to be initial casualties.

What’s you’ll find in the report

  • Social trends, including concerns about sustainability and climate change
  • The war in Ukraine and its economic impact
  • Consumer activities outside the home, and the next stage of digital commerce 
  • The evolution of the metaverse and Web3 technologies, such as crypto and NFTs
