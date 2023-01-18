WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022: winners announced | WARC | The Feed
WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022: winners announced
Campaigns for brands including Barakat, Castrol, Palm Hills Developments and STC are among the eight winners of this year’s WARC Prize for MENA Strategy announced today.
The Grand Prix
The jury panel of 10 leading client- and agency-side industry experts, chaired by Lianne Braganza, Cigna’s Chief Marketing Officer for Middle East and Africa, awarded the Grand Prix to Havas Middle East, Dubai, for its Read The Label campaign for local fresh juice brand Barakat.
The campaign underscored the importance of reading and understanding product labels to combat unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating habits. Barakat redesigned its bottles, invited shoppers to #ReadTheLabel, created e-commerce digital banners and a cinematic brand film, leveraged influencers, and hosted a live session on Instagram with a certified nutritionist.
The campaign reached four million, with a 105% increase in social interactions and a 14% sales increase; 80% of people exposed to the campaign say they plan to read labels in the future.
The winners in full
Grand Prix
- Read the Label · Barakat · Havas Middle East, Dubai
Gold
- Castrol’s Portraits of Glory · Castrol · VMLY&R, Dubai
Silver
- Ending Virginity Tests · M.A.L.I. · TBWA\RAAD, Dubai
- Meet Sarha · STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- Every Story Has a Beginning · Palm Hills Developments · FP7 McCann, Cairo
Bronze
- The Unexpected Re-Route · STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- Blast to the Past · HungerStation · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- The Original Taste · Jibnet Abu Al Walad · Havas Middle East, Dubai
Quote
“The winning campaigns of the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy not only exemplify great creativity, but also a deep understanding of the human condition with the power to move people and shape culture, inspiring us all to think differently about the world,” said Lianne Braganza, chief marketing officer, Cigna MEA and jury chair.
More information on winners and the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2022 is available here. An insights report deep-diving into the themes and lessons of the winning work will be published at the end of February.
The WARC Awards for MENA Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, the WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America and the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy.
