WARC Awards for Effectiveness: shortlists announced | WARC | The Feed
WARC Awards for Effectiveness: shortlists announced
A total of 113 campaigns in 31 markets have been shortlisted for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023.
“Data-driven insights, strategic thinking and brilliant creative execution run across the shortlisted campaigns, but this year the judges were particularly excited to see a diversification in media formats and channels, as well as technology being used to surprise and delight consumers,” says John Bizzell, Awards Lead at WARC.
- Brand Purpose category
A total of 12 campaigns have been shortlisted, including Dell, Dove, Lifebuoy, Southern Cross Pet Insurance and Vancity. India has four campaigns shortlisted, one of which also ran in Singapore. The USA also has four shortlisted. There is one each for Canada, New Zealand, Nigeria and The Philippines.
- Business-to-Business category
Among the eight shortlisted brands are Globant, H&M Foundation, IBM, Pergraphica and Zomato. The US leads with three shortlisted campaigns, India follows with two. Argentina, Sweden and the UK each have one.
- Channel integration category (new)
Six campaigns have made the shortlist for brands including Alula, Ebay, Kids Help Phone and Nissan. The United Kingdom has three shortlisted entries. Canada, France and Saudi Arabia each have one.
- Channel Pioneer category (new)
The seven campaigns on the shortlist for brands including Coca-Cola, Fanta Single-Serve, IKEA, K-Lynn and Partners Life. New Zealand and the UAE both have two shortlisted campaigns. Brazil, Mexico/United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia each have one.
- Cultural Impact category
Among the 12 shortlisted brands are Ford, Maya, Michelob Ultra, Roto Tanks, Twitter, UNICEF and Vim. The UK leads with three entries shortlisted, followed by India and the UAE with two. Canada, Kenya, the Philippines and the USA have one each. There is one global campaign which ran in the UK, USA, Senegal and South Africa.
- Customer Experience
Campaigns for Acura, BRP, KFC, Listerine and Tourism Authority of Thailand are among the nine entries for eight different markets that have made the shortlist. Campaigns ran in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, The Netherlands, Thailand, United Kingdom and the USA.
- Instant Impact category
There are 26 shortlisted entries in this category, including Heinz, Income Insurance, Nescafé, Mastercard, McDonald’s and Pot Noodle. The US leads with five shortlisted entries. Australia and Canada have three each, followed by Egypt, New Zealand and the UAE with two. Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Singapore, Spain, Sweden all have one entry shortlisted. One campaign ran in Germany and Hungary.
- Long-term Growth category
Campaigns for Aldi, Back Market, ING Australia, Pirinsko and Uber Eats are among the seven entries for five markets – Australia, Bulgaria, France, New Zealand, and United Kingdom – that have made the shortlist.
- Partnerships & Sponsorships category (new)
Thirteen campaigns are shortlisted for brands including adidas, Always, AstraZeneca, Mercedes Benz and Pepsi. The USA leads with four shortlisted entries. The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom each have two. Colombia, France, New Zealand and the Philippines have one. There is one regional campaign that ran in Lebanon and the UAE.
- Path-to-Purchase category (new)
Campaigns for Anlene, Carrefour, Comfort and Ferrero Rocher are included in the six shortlisted entries for six different markets – China, Romania, UAE, UK, USA and Vietnam.
- Use of Data (new)
There are seven shortlisted campaigns in this category including those for Black & Abroad, Lay’s, Mercado Libre and Testicular Cancer Society. The UAE have two campaigns shortlisted. There is one each for Argentina, Canada, India, Spain and Sweden
The winners of the Bronze and Silver awards for all eleven categories will be announced on 15 June in the first part of WARC’s Effectiveness Show. The Gold and Grands Prix winners will be revealed during WARC’s Effectiveness Show part two, broadcast online from Cannes Lions on 19 June.
