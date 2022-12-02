WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America – shortlist announced | WARC | The Feed
WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America – shortlist announced
A total of 40 campaigns for north American brands have been shortlisted in the WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America 2022, a search for the region’s smartest strategic marketing ideas
Shining a light on the best marketing campaigns from North America that deliver business impact, the awards are in association with LIONS and are judged by two high-calibre panels using the Creative Effectiveness Ladder and B2B Effectiveness Ladder, providing a consistent approach and global language to benchmark effectiveness.
The Brand Purpose, Instant Impact and Sustained Growth categories are judged by a panel of 12 chaired by Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard USA.
Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, Mastercard, leads a panel of 13 to judge the B2B, Customer Experience and Cultural Impact categories.
Brand Purpose
- Ch’king Pride | Burger King | MullenLowe U.S., Boston
- Underpressure | Michelob Ultra | GUT, Mexico City
- Feeding Imagination | Goldfish Crackers | Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto
- Tough Turban | Pfaff Harley-Davidson | Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto
- Hershey X NBA – Sweeter Together | Hershey's | UM, Toronto
- Reseeding Our Connection To Nature | Air Wick | Havas, New York
Instant Impact
- Grown-Up Problems | Kids Help Phone | McCann, Toronto
- The Betweenages | Nesquik | McCann, Toronto
- The Wendy's Phone | Wendy's | McCann, Toronto
- Becoming An Investor | TD Easy Trade | Leo Burnett, Toronto
- Invisible Hate | NAACP Atlanta | 22Squared, Atlanta
- Coinbase Super Bowl Ad | Coinbase | Wavemaker, New York
- Pabst Is The Place | Pabst Blue Ribbon | DNA Seattle, Seattle
- Better With Pepsi | Pepsi | Pepsico, Purchase
- We Come In Piece | Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen | Gut, Miami
Sustained Growth
- Mcdonald’s Famous Orders | Mcdonald's | Wieden+Kennedy
- That’s My M-O | Visit Missouri | Osborn Barr Paramore, Creve Coeur
- Moving From Nuclear Laxatives To Holistic Health | Miralax | Energy BBDO, Chicago
- Get Your TV Together | DirecTV | TBWA\Chiat\Day, Los Angeles
- Finish -Skip The Rinse | Finish | Havas, New York
- Long Term | CDSS | Canadian Down Syndrome Society, Calgary
- Project Understood | CDSS | Canadian Down Syndrome Society, Calgary
- The Mindsets Paper | CDSS | Canadian Down Syndrome Society, Calgary
Business-to-Business
- HubSpot Success Stories | HubSpot | 72andSunny, New York
- NI - Engineer Ambitiously | NI (National Instruments) | Doremus+Co., New York
- For A Changing World | Workday | Ogilvy, Los Angeles
- Adios Cuadernito | QuickBooks | Alma DDB, Miami
- A Song For Every CMO | Spotify | FCB New York
Customer Experience
- Venmoing Value Meals | Burger King | MullenLowe U.S., Boston
- Social Distancing Sweater | Simplisafe | MullenLowe U.S., Boston
- Gear Up | BMO | FCB, Montreal
- CRM | Tobacco Free Florida | Alma DDB, Miami
- Veteruns 100K | Call Of Duty | GUT, Los Angeles
Cultural Impact
- Shamecards | Change The Ref | Mullenlowe U.S., Boston
- The Inevitable News | The Inevitable News | Area 23, New York
- Cut Out The Bullshit | Change The Ref | Mullenlowe U.S., Boston
- Save It See It | Michelob Ultra | GUT, Miami
- Extra's Pandemic Comeback | Extra | Energy BBDO, Chicago
- Reverse Mode: Reversing Injustice & Rediscovering An Icon | Champion | Energy BBDO, ChicagoIceman To Canton | Coors Light | Alma DDB, Miami
The winners of the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades will be announced in January 2023. More information on the new WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition is available here.
The inaugural WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, and two other regional competitions – the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy.
