WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023 – juries named | WARC | The Feed

WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023 – juries named
WARC today announces the juries for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023 in association with LIONS; they include senior marketing leaders from brands and agencies from around the world.
Following the incorporation of the WARC Media Awards into the WARC Awards for Effectiveness, to create a comprehensive view of effectiveness across different techniques and campaign types, this year there are seven jury panels.
Brand Purpose category
- Chiradeep Gupta, VP, Personal Care Head of Media and Global Integrated Media Strategy Lead, Unilever, Singapore – jury chair
- Clément Boisseau, Chief Strategy Officer, BETC Paris, France
- Daniel Sjöstrand, Head of Strategy, Forsman & Bodenfors, Sweden
- Rohit Arora, General Manager, Liwa Content Driven, UAE
- Emily Fairhead-Keen, Senior Strategy Partner, Wavemaker UK
- Cristina de Balanzo, Board Director, Walnut Limited, UK
- Boris Nihom, CEO, Dentsu Creative Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Yael Cesarkas, SVP Executive Strategy Director, R/GA, USA
- Raphaella Martins, Program Manager – Creative X, Meta, Brazil
Business-to Business category
- Wendy Walker, VP Marketing Asia, Salesforce, Singapore – jury chair
- Jessica Quiney, Head of Strategy APAC, Project Worldwide
- Paul Hirsch, President, Chief Creative Officer, Doremus+Co
- Chris Bagnall, CEO, Transmission
- Benedict Buckland, Chief Creative Officer, alan.
- Annabel Venner, Consultant & Non Executive Director, Brand Semiotics
- Kate Newstead, Marketing Science Lead, LinkedIn
Cultural Impact and Customer Experience categories
- Jennifer Healan, VP, US Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement, McDonald's, USA – jury chair
- Samuil Petkov, New Business Director, Noble Graphics Bulgaria
- Lauren Sooudi, Director of Brand Strategy, DNA, USA
- John Sills, Managing Partner, The Foundation, UK
- Vikas Mehta, CEO, Ogilvy Africa, Kenya
- Jessica Black, Strategy Director, Imagination, UK
- Adrian Goldthorp, Executive Creative Director, George P. Johnson, Australia
- Mélanie Chevalier, Founder and CEO, Creative Culture, UK
- Pascal Perrochon, Brand Planning & Engagement Leader, Pernod Ricard, France
- Jennifer Fischer, Chief Innovation & Growth Officer, Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, UAE
- Aditya Kanthy, Group CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group, India
Instant Impact and Long-term Growth categories
- Vasileios Kourakis, Global Marketing ROI Director and Media Lead, Consumer Product Division, L'OREAL, France – jury chair
- Christine Wise, CSO, DNA, USA
- Benoit Wiesser, Senior Partner, Strategy & Effectiveness, Asia, Ogilvy Asia, France
- Tomas Sweertvaegher, Strategic Director, Springbok Group, Belgium
- Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India, Leo Burnett, India
- Jose 'Pepe' Gorbea, Head of Brands & Sustainability Innovation, HP Graphic Arts, Spain
- Angel Chen, Chief Growth Officer, Ogilvy China; President, Ogilvy Beijing, Ogilvy, China
- Gugu Mthembu, Chief Marketing Officer, Telkom, South Africa
Partnerships & Sponsorships category
- Simon Peel, VP Global media, Haleon, UK – jury chair
- Tom White, Chief Strategy Officer, AMV BBDO, UK
- Neil Hopkins, Sponsorship Strategy Director, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, UK
- Shelley Smit, CEO, UM Canada
- Lauren McCracken, Managing Director, Head of Integrated Media Planning, OMD, USA
- Katie Rigg-Smith, Chief Strategy Officer, Australia and New Zealand, WPPAUNZ, Australia
Path to Purchase and Channel Integration categories
- Ross Sergeant, Global Head of Media and Touchpoints, Asahi Europe and International, UK – jury chair
- Nicholas Nyeow, General Manager, Berjaya Food Trading Malaysia
- Joe Smith, Strategy Partner, AMV BBDO, UK
- Emma Montgomery, CEO, Leo Burnett, Australia
- Britt Cushing, Managing Director, Head of Communications Planning, OMD, USA
- Kaleeta McDade, Chief Experience Design Officer, VMLY&R, USA
- Ali Cheikhali, Creative Strategy Lead, Google, UAE
- Ian Loon, Chief Transformation Officer, South East Asia / Chief Executive Officer, Media & Digital, Publicis Groupe, Singapore
- Kirk McDonald, CEO, GroupM North America, USA
Use of Data and Channel Pioneer categories
- Beatrice Boue, Global Head of Media, De Beers, UK – jury chair
- Benjamin Schwartz, Digital Business Director, BPG
- Venkata Bhonagiri, Sr. Partner, Group Director, Strategy & Analytics, Mindshare, USA
- Christopher Nurko, Chief Innovation Officer, Interbrand Group, USA
- Danish Chan, Co-Founder + Strategy Director, Untangld, Australia
- Gláucia Montanha, CEO and Head of Digital Business, Artplan and Convert, Brazil
- Ana Martín, Global Chief Strategy Officer x Telefónica, Havas Media, Spain
- Khaled Abou Nader, Chief Product Officer, Publicis Groupe, UAE
- Sandra Alvarez, General Manager, PHD Media, Portugal
- Maren Seitz, Head of Thought Leadership, EMEA, Analytic Partners, Germany
- Julian Brzoska, General Manager, Digitas, Vietnam
Reinventing the way effectiveness awards are judged, the juries will be guided by the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders – universal frameworks for planning effective marketing communications to drive specific business-to-consumer and business-to-business outcomes. For each category, the panel will award Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades.
The Awards are free to enter and open to all. Entries will be accepted until 29 March 2023. The winners will be announced at Cannes Lions in June. More information here or download the Entry Pack.
