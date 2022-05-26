WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022 launched | WARC | The Feed
WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022 launched
The WARC Awards for Asian Strategy are now open for entries. The competition for the region’s best strategic marketing is now in its twelfth year, and the jury will be chaired by Dhiren Amin, CMO of NTUC Income – here’s what you need to know.
The competition, which is free to enter, is open to agencies, brand owners and specialists in any marketing discipline from across Asia.
“The WARC Awards for Asian Strategy provide us with an external benchmark to aspire to as marketers”, said Amin, who leads marketing across the board for the Singapore-based insurance company. He has featured on Campaign Asia’s Power List for Marketers for three years.
“We are in the business of commercial crafting and these Awards are a legitimate and solid benchmark of measuring that as a profession.”
The jury will award a Grand Prix as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades. With a straightforward process, entries can be submitted until 21 September 2022. More information about the Awards and how to enter is available here.
The WARC Awards for Asian Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, and two other regional competitions – the newly launched WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition, and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy.
