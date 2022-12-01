WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022 – shortlist announced | WARC | The Feed
WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022 – shortlist announced
A total of 30 campaigns for international and local brands from across the region have been shortlisted in the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022, a search for the region’s smartest strategic marketing ideas that have driven business growth.
The jury panel of 12 leading industry experts, chaired by Dhiren Amin, Chief Marketing Officer, NTUC Income, have shortlisted the following campaigns:
- IKEA Dollar Catalogue · IKEA Taiwan · Ogilvy & Mather, Taipei City
- The Philosophy of Thrift · PX Mart · Ogilvy & Mather, Taipei City
- Builds for Two · Lego · Lego APAC, Singapore
- The Un-Pantene Brand Ambassador · Pantene · Dentsu Creative, South Jakarta
- Honda Wins India’s Regional Markets Using the Power of Mind Space · Honda Cars India · Interactive Avenues, Gurgaon
- Your Plastic Diet · WWF · Grey, Petaling Jaya
- The People’s Gallery · National Gallery Singapore · MullenLowe Singapore, Singapore
- Until We Meet Again · Thai Life Insurance · Ogilvy, Bangkok
- Creating an Army of Bystanders · L'Oréal Paris · McCann, New Delhi
- Me First · NTUC Income · BBH, Singapore
- How The Navy Turned “Crazy” into a Desirable Thing for Gen Z Jobseekers · The Republic of Singapore Navy · MullenLowe Singapore, Singapore
- One Vision, Many Stories: How Lead Shifted the Education Conversation in India · Lead School · TBWA\India, Mumbai
- The Anthem of Financial Freedom · Maya Philippines · Bates CHI & Partners, Makati City
- No Sugar - No Competition · Sprite Zero Sugar · Ogilvy, Shanghai
- Matchmaker · Netflix · Wavemaker, Mumbai
- Money Heist Season 5 · Netflix · Wavemaker, Mumbai
- Safe Ticket Home · Lifebuoy · Mindshare, Ho Chi Minh City
- City Hall of Love: Using Web 3.0 to Make the World We Live In More Inclusive · Closeup · MullenLowe Singapore, Singapore
- Bringing Men into Menstruation · Stayfree · DDB Mudra, Mumbai
- One Bite Closer to Equality · McDonald’s · DDB Mudra, Mumbai
- The Chicken That Connects Generations · Five-Star Chicken · BBDO Bangkok, Bangkok
- Jeepney Jam: SB19 Album Launch · Spotify · TBWA\SMP, Makati City
- Oddly Pleasurable · Dove · BBDO China, Shanghai
- Nothingcoin · Cadbury 5 Star · Mondelēz, Mumbai / Ogilvy, Mumbai
- Have You Ever Been Made to Feel Small? · Rupeek · The Womb, Mumbai
- The Undie Army · Friends Adult Dry Pants · The Womb, Mumbai
- Bas Socho Aur Chal Pado · Uber · FCB India, Delhi
- Chatpat · SOS Children’s Villages India · FCB India, Delhi / Kinnect, Mumbai / FCB Chicago
- SRK - My Ad · Cadbury · Ogilvy, Mumbai
- Unbox Me · Unaids · FCB India, Delhi / FCB Chicago
Launched in 2011, the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, the WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America, and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy.
The winners of the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades will be announced in January 2023. More information about the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy and the shortlisted entries is available here.
