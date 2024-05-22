WARC Awards 2024: regional winners announced | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
WARC Awards 2024: regional winners announced
22 May 2024
Today, WARC is announcing the Gold, Silver and Bronze regional winners in the WARC Awards 2024.

The Gold winners progress to compete at a Global level with category Grands Prix winners announced June 13, shortly before the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity begins.

Asia-Pacific

  • 7 Gold, 11 Silver and 15 Bronze accolades have been awarded across ten markets. 

  • Winning brands include Dove, McDonald’s, Paytm, Samsung and Nescafé.

  • The agencies behind the winning campaigns include TBWA/India, DDB Auckland, Leo Burnett Mumbai, Bartle Bogle Hegarty Singapore, McCann Gurugram.

  • Read the full list of winners here

Latin America 

  • 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze accolades have been awarded across 4 markets. 

  • Winning brands include Mercado Libre, Mercado Pago, Nosotras Women Connecting, Presidente Beer and Vivo. 

  • The agencies behind the winning campaigns include PHD San Jose, GUT Buenos Aires, GUT São Paulo, VML São Paulo, Publicis Dominicana, Santo Domingo. 

  • Read the full list of winners here

North America

  • 6 Gold, 12 Silver and 6 Bronze have been awarded across 2 markets.

  • Winning brands include Doordash, Dove, Ford, Lululemon, Toronto Star.

  • The agencies behind the winning campaigns include Strawberry Frog New York, GUT Los Angeles, The Via Agency Portland, Spark Foundry New York, Edible Chicago. 

  • Read the full list of winners here

Europe

  • 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 10 Bronze have been awarded across 10 markets.

  • Winning brands include IKEA, ING, Lacoste, McDonald’s.

  • The agencies behind the winning campaigns include Nord DDB Stockholm, VML Barcelona, Havas London, 

  • Read the full list of winners here.

Middle East and Africa

  • 3 Gold, 5 Silver and 3 Bronze have been awarded across 4 markets.

  • Winning brands include Babyshop, Coca-Cola, Dettol, Microsoft.

  • The agencies behind the winning campaigns include Levergy (Johannesburg), VML and Wunderman Thompson (both Riyadh), McCann New York.

  • Read the full list of winners here