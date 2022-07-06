Home The Feed
WARC Award for Asian Strategy 2022: Juries announced
06 July 2022
Asia (general region)

The WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022 jury panel includes expert marketers from Colgate-Palmolive, foodpanda, Meta and TWD Life Insurance, as well as leading agencies such as Essence, DDB Mudra and FRED & FARID – Chair of the jury will be Dhiren Amin, CMO of NTUC Income.

Since 2011, the Awards have sought out the smartest strategy from across the region and across disciplines. The jury will award a Grand Prix as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades. Entries can be submitted until 21 September 2022. More information about the Awards and how to enter is available here. Entry is, as always, free.

The full jury:

  • Dhiren Amin, Chief Marketing Officer, NTUC Income, Singapore - Jury Chair
  • Connie Ang, President Director & CEO, Danone, Indonesia
  • Bea Atienza, Impactful Brand Experience Leader, Colgate-Palmolive, Philippines
  • Jean-Paul Burge, Former Chairman & CEO, BBDO Asia
  • Karen Ge, Head of Strategy, FRED & FARID Shanghai & Managing Partner, FLAWED, China
  • Jan Harling, Director - New Customer Acquisition APAC, foodpanda, Thailand
  • Matt Holland, Managing Director & Client Partner - Essence APAC, Singapore
  • Astor Keung, Market Development Advisor, Shell HK Limited, Hong Kong
  • Naho Kono, Group Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Rakuten Group, Japan
  • Anand Murty, National Head of Strategy, DDB Mudra, India
  • Roche Vandenberghe, Chief Marketing Officer, FWD Life Insurance, Philippines
  • Michelle Yip, Consumer Marketing Director, Meta, Singapore

The WARC Awards

The WARC Awards for Asian Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, and two other regional competitions – the newly launched WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy.

