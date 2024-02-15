Walmart, Vizio, and the likely direction of TV and retail media | WARC | The Feed
Walmart, Vizio, and the likely direction of TV and retail media
News this week of talks between the retail (and, lately, media) giant Walmart and the smart TV manufacturer Vizio about a potential acquisition points to a major moment in the fusion of retail media and connected TV.
Why the talks matter
Retail media and connected TV (CTV) are both growing amid muted growth in the ad market, with the former truly rocketing (see chart). For certain companies with interests in both, there’s an opportunity to gain a strong foothold in increasingly vital areas of the industry.
At the same time, retail media is moving up the funnel, according to WARC’s Global Ad Trends, away from the search formats in which it began. This combination of trends sets the stage for Walmart’s possible strategy with a TV manufacturer.
Finally, the importance of media for retailers is that it is a high-margin revenue stream in what is otherwise a grocery business of razor-thin margins.
Against fragmentation
Walmart’s position is strong, with a wealth of customer-level shopping data to rival Amazon’s Prime (at least in the US). A device would offer Walmart the chance to become a big player (should it continue to sell lots of TVs) in a highly fragmented market in which incremental reach is very difficult to find.
In context
Walmart has, in recent years, moved quickly on the retail media trend. It was also quick to the shoppable possibilities of connected TV through a collaboration with Roku, which has 25% of the smart TV market share – according to the WSJ, which first reported the story.
- Now, it appears that the retailer is thinking about taking its media play to the level of the device, through a company that enjoys 7% of the connected TV market versus Amazon’s 17%. Should Walmart continue to collaborate with Roku, its offer would be potent.
- It wouldn’t be the first retailer to look at devices. Rival Amazon has a relatively long history of device plays, including the Fire TV. Elsewhere, TV companies like Comcast-owned Sky unveiled the Sky Glass in 2021, a keenly priced TV aimed at bringing onboard customers to its TV subscriptions.
- Walmart already has an OTT TV brand, Onn, but a TV offer would increase its device-level reach at a time when retail media is shaping up to overtake linear TV advertising spend in just a few years.
Sourced from the WSJ, WARC, The Verge
