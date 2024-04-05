Online video effectiveness Social media effectiveness Media research theories & ideas

A report by Wavemaker UK argues that media planners should adopt an ‘encounters-first’ mindset when developing ad campaigns, concluding that TV remains the most cost-effective channel overall because of its high-completion rate and longer length.

From attention to signalling, the debate around the role of media quality – rather than audience targeting – in marketing effectiveness continues to grow.

Why do ‘encounters’ matter?

Metrics can be misleading when viewed through a singular lens; video formats do not allow for like-for-like comparison. TV reach delivery is based on impacts and is duration-based, while Meta, TikTok and Snap...