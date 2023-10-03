The Feed
WARC Talks: Do we need to rethink ‘brand vs. performance’?
In this episode of the WARC Podcast we talk brand vs. performance marketing, and why these entrenched industry metaphors need revisiting.
- WARC’s David Tiltman is joined by Jim Stengel (ex-Procter & Gamble GMO, CEO of The Jim Stengel Company and board member at BERA Brand Management), Cait Lamberton (Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School) and Ken Favaro (former CEO of Marakon Associates and CSO of BERA Brand Management).
- As authors of a recent article on this topic, the trio make a case for moving beyond the brand/performance dichotomy.
- They discuss better ways of conceiving and measuring brand equity and why performance needs to take greater accountability for brand.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
00:57 – Introduction.
02:24 – Jim Stengel, Cait Lamberton and Ken Favaro’s article.
03:34 – Are brand and performance marketing mutually exclusive?
06:50 – Why is this topic so important?
11:11 – How aware were the authors of existing literature on this topic?
17:12 – Moving away from ‘balance’ between brand and performance.
21:36 – How to measure brand equity: the Familiarity, Regard, Meaning and Uniqueness model.
27:18 – Backing this up with robust positioning and activation.
29:45 – Applying this across categories.
34:10 – Making brand more measurable in the real world.
38:29 – How performance marketing can take greater accountability for brand.
42:45 – What should happen next in this space?
47:08 – Better ways of conceiving brand vs. performance.
Further reading
Performance marketing effectiveness needs to get better
How to marry branding and performance marketing for Pharma brands
Future of Strategy 2023: bravery in a risk-averse world
Strategy needs more revolution, a wide ranging survey of strategists for WARC’s Future of Strategy report finds; but clients appear to be drawing back on brave ideas, creating a strategy gap - here’s what you need to know.
The Future of Strategy 2023 report, which includes quantitative and qualitative data analysis, expert commentary and advice from leading strategists, is available to WARC subscribers.
Why the strategy gap matters
Advertising needs new ideas, but too often it prefers to run with what came before. In part, that’s down to the bravery needed to go with a big new idea, but there are other critical elements: research and insight on real people rather than lazy ideas of generations or personas; and, ultimately, putting the climate at the centre of marketing activity.
Examining the big issues defining marketing, such as economic downturn, career development, measurement and diversity, the report uncovers insights and opportunities for today’s strategists.
The method
This eleventh edition of the annual WARC study unpacks the key trends considered pivotal to the future of strategy. The research is based on a worldwide survey with 971 client- and agency-side strategists, fielded in June and July this year.
Three ideas you need to know
1. Strategy needs more revolution
“The future of strategy is straightforward,” observes Matt Klein, Head of Global Foresight at Reddit, and a contributor to the report. “Uphold the bureaucratic way things have always been done and study from a distance, or immerse oneself and explore the way the world truly operates to affect progress.”
Seventy percent of strategists say their company encourages them to make brave strategic choices, in contrast, just a third (34%) agree that clients encourage strategic bravery as tightening budgets mean brands are taking fewer risks.
Over-reliance on frameworks can leave strategists and strategies in a safe/conformist zone. Almost half (48%) of respondents agree that accepted marketing frameworks are a hindrance to strategic bravery, while 30% disagree.
2. Planning in a world where niche is big
Seventy-six percent of strategists agree that greater emphasis on qualitative rather than quantitative methods is necessary to understand emerging and niche communities and that understanding how they spread from those communities to larger groups will be crucial moving forward.
“Niche communities… give a sneak peek into what may come in popular culture," notes Charlie Elliott, Strategy Director, Billion Dollar Boy. "[F]rom vocabulary, to fashion trends, to the next big rising star - and allow brands to get ahead of it and engage audiences with greater impact.”
3. Planning for a sustainable future
Sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) objectives rarely feature in client briefs, suggesting an intention-action gap in what marketers say, and what they do.
The majority (59%) of strategists say DEI objectives do not feature in briefs and half (50%) say sustainability never features, but strategists expect this to change.
“Sustainability isn’t a ‘thing’ out there, it’s part of culture. If we want brands to be culturally relevant we could do worse than aligning with, amplifying and exploring themes in sustainability, nature and wellbeing,” argues Helen Brain, Communications Strategy Director, Iris, in the report.
Bottom line
“A recurring theme in this year’s Future of Strategy report is the need for strategists to get away from their desks and meet real people. Without this, it’s harder to have a realistic understanding of people’s lives, their hopes, fears, pain points and harder to spot game changing opportunities that build a better future,” explains Lena Roland, Head of Content, WARC Strategy.
“Calling for a revolution suggests we need a rethink. Strategies need to be more imaginative and ambitious, and research needs more respect and reality."
Go further
Two Future of Strategy podcasts will be available to all this week including one with Richard Huntington unpacking his call for a Marketing Reality Movement.
People with disabilities ‘dangerously neglected’ in market research
People with disabilities are underrepresented in advertising and campaigns, but the market research industry can shift this imbalance by rethinking and reframing disability, according to new findings.
Studies in Mexico examined how the research industry has responded to disability inclusion and found it to still be ‘dangerously neglected’ – a situation that will require rethinking work practices. The reward of succeeding is that inclusive research has the potential to ignite innovative products and services.
Why disability inclusion matters
One in six people in the world has some sort of disability, or 16% of the global population. These millions of people have spending power and they would much rather use products and services that offer more readily accessible designs and functions. According to research in Mexico, eight in 10 people with motor disabilities have never identified with brand advertisements, while 60% believe that none of their top five most-used brands are designed or adapted for disability.
This presents a huge opportunity for brands which truly demand more inclusive market research.
Takeaways
- People with disabilities can help to ignite innovations, such as the award-winning OXO products emerging from trying to design a vegetable peeler that was easy to use and hold.
- Reframe disability as a problem in ‘design’ – an environment is not able to meet the needs of a person with disabilities, not the other way around.
- Aim for universal design (UD): an environment that can be accessed, understood and used by the greatest number of people possible.
- Align yourself with experts and organizations that can provide guidance and tackle anxiety.
- Build a network of people with disabilities, start conversations, and pay more attention to others in your network who may have a disability themselves.
- Assess your own methodologies and infrastructure (such as platforms and tech) to see how accessible they are, and run accessibility tests before launching any project.
- Explore new ways of teaming up with people who have disabilities and think about co-creating design projects.
Read more in the ESOMAR paper: Empowering innovation through disability research
US spending on brand building slows
The rate of spending on brand building by US CMOs is expected to almost halve in the next 12 months, while other areas such as customer experience and customer relationship management will see more modest declines, according to the latest edition of The CMO Survey.
Key stats
- Brand-building spending is projected to drop by 43% compared to this time last year, from 9.6% growth to 5.5% growth.
- Customer experience spending is projected to drop by 19%, from 6.2% growth to 5.0% growth.
- Customer relationship management spending will show a 9% dip from 6.8% growth to 6.2%.
- The largest decreases in brand-building spend are expected in the pharma/biotech and retail/wholesale sectors, while the largest increase is in energy.
Why brand-building spend matters
One reason for the “dramatic” shift in brand-spending intent, says Duke University’s Christine Mooorman, founder of The CMO Survey, is that “marketers report a similar level increase in brand-value performance, suggesting that investments may be softened”.
Context
Marketing spending growth among US companies has been flat over the past year but is predicted to pick up significantly over the next 12 months, from 2.6% to 7.2%.
* This edition of The CMO Survey is based on responses from 316 marketing leaders at for-profit US companies, 96% of whom are VP level or higher.
Sourced from The CMO Survey
Mars and Heineken find early AI benefits
AI may one day create a video advert from scratch and optimise it on the fly, but for now, global brand marketers at Mars and Heineken are using it for early-stage ideation and speeding up testing.
Why AI matters in advertising
AI is often overhyped, so it is vital that marketers balance future promise with current limitations. They will also need to balance AI-driven content with human oversight.
Takeaways
- At Heineken, AI is being used to speed insights generation as inputs for the creative development process.
- Relatively simple applications, such as applying ‘fit for platform’ rules to ensure a campaign is suitable for each platform, have generated additional effectiveness.
- At Mars, AI is being used to test creative ideas and potential content against what its years of neuroscience research suggests makes a good ad.
- Mars believes the biggest opportunity of AI is speed – helping push out the volume of ad content that is needed for multiple platforms and devices.
Mixed-method marketing and the complexities of culture
The mixed-method approach can help marketers better understand culture and behaviours by combining both quantitative and qualitative research methods to leverage their respective strengths for more robust results.
Why mixed-method marketing matters
In an evolving landscape of culture and consumer behaviours, a mixed-method approach allows researchers and brands to discern the cultural dynamics influencing consumer choices, by observing and collecting data on their target audiences in their natural environments.
Roblox looks for a role in the sports ecosystem
Gaming platform Roblox is building partnerships with footballing organisations as it seeks to carve out a role in the sports ecosystem.
Why Roblox’s sport strategy matters
Notwithstanding FIFA’s break with EA Sports last year, caused by its desire to double the $150m annual licensing fee EA Sports paid for the use of its name and the inclusion of the World Cup in its hugely successful games, the world football body sees gaming as “a really important vertical”, according to senior business development & gaming manager Georgi Stoimenov.
“You can really reach young audiences and inspire them to fall in love with the game in a way that makes sense for them via gaming channels,” he told a DMEXCO audience.
Effectively it’s an investment in the future of fandom and a novel way of drawing eyeballs in a crowded attention economy.
What’s happening?
Before last year’s Men’s World Cup, FIFA launched a branded experience – FIFA World – on Roblox. “We basically use this as an evolving platform to extend on important competitions or activities that are taking place,” Stoimenov explained.
- For example, ahead of the recent Women’s World Cup “the important message to communicate [was] that the audience for women’s football is equally important to men’s – and basically the Roblox experience allows us to do that.”
- Stoimenov claims FIFA World is the largest branded sports experience on the platform (20 million+ visits).
- The German Football Association (DFB) is also on board with Roblox, seeing it as a simple way of developing a virtual experience – and on a global platform that is especially strong in the country hosting the next Men’s World Cup in 2026.
The Roblox opportunity
With 66 million DAUs and an audience that’s no longer limited to children – the 17+ demographic now makes up more than 40% of the audience – Roblox believes its engaged users are an attractive proposition for sports brands wanting to capture attention and nurture lifelong fans.
- Head of sports partnerships Tian Pei highlighted the innovation of bodies like FIFA and DFB in making it not just about gaming but “a bottom-up grassroots authentic community driving fan engagement experience”.
- And she sees the business model adapting accordingly. “How does the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holders, to the partners, to the sponsors, to the media platforms, all participate in the future in a sustainable way, and be able to derive value for whatever their business objectives are?”
Key quote
“You don’t have to create your own [virtual] world. Maybe you can just be in an existing one that really helps you connect to a larger and different audience” – Leo Dietz, Licensing Manager at DFB.
BEC
[Image: Roblox]
The new WARC Awards 2024 - what you need to know
Big changes are coming to WARC’s Awards: a new, global format of five leagues celebrating the best campaigns from around the world that deliver strategic brilliance and business effectiveness, before Gold regional winners compete globally for the coveted Grands Prix.
Register your interest here to receive the entry pack on launch day, 24th October 2023.
What’s going on
Changes are being introduced to the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2024.
The updated WARC Awards will be organised around five regional leagues: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America.
Gold winners will compete in the Global league.
Submissions will continue to be judged, regardless of origin, to the consistent standards laid out in the Creative Effectiveness and the B2B Effectiveness Ladders.
How it works
- In a first round of judging, entrants compete in one of five regional leagues: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America.
- Each regional league will be judged by high-calibre panels made up of senior marketers from some of the biggest brands and top agency professionals from around the region, and will be chaired by a senior industry executive.
- In a second round, the Global league, the Gold winning entries will automatically go on to be judged by a high-profile super jury made up of all the regional league chairs (no need to re-enter or pay additional fees) for the chance to be elevated to Grand Prix status, the ultimate global recognition for marketing strategy and effectiveness.
Key dates and information
- 24 October 2023: Open for entries
- 12 December 2023: End of early bird entry fee
- 6 February 2023: Final deadline for entries
- 14 May: Regional shortlists announced
- 20-25 May 2023: Bronze, Silver, Gold winners announced for all categories across all regions
- May-June: All Gold winners automatically proceed to the Global league
- June: WARC Awards 2024 Grand Prix winners announced during Cannes Lions week
All other WARC Awards (WARC Awards for Asian Strategy, WARC Awards for MENA Strategy, WARC Awards for Chinese Strategy, WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America) are now subsumed into these WARC Awards.
Entry fees are priced consistently across the globe, with a lower fee for WARC customers.
For more information on the new WARC Awards, register your interest here.
Marketers feel confident on AI
Three-quarters (73%) of marketers globally feel confident about using AI tools, according to new research* from LinkedIn, and a similar proportion (74%) anticipate that the tech will significantly change the way they work in the next year.
Key findings
- Globally, six in ten marketers are using the technology today, with around half (49%) experimenting with tools such as ChatGPT.
- 84% believe AI will support their work and help create space for teams to think innovatively.
- 42% hope it will help them to be more productive.
- Marketers plan to use AI for day-to-day tasks, such as summarising lengthy articles and videos (77%), creating first drafts of written content and presentations (74%), and helping them problem solve (75%).
Why AI in the marketing industry matters
AI is still in the hype cycle: questions remain about how it operates and how reliable some of the output is, but it’s clear that the industry is taking on board the argument that AI will enable marketers to spend more time on higher value work.
LinkedIn itself is piloting Accelerate, a new automated B2B marketing-campaign-creation experience powered by AI.
* Research spanned 29,937 professionals in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, India, France, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Italy, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, UAE and Japan, including 1,574 marketing professionals.
Sourced from LinkedIn
Victoria’s Secret overhauls its image for rebrand
Why new ideals of beauty matter
Brands in the beauty and fashion industries can be responsible for setting new trends, but they must also be responsive to how attitudes and preferences are evolving. That includes listening to a wide range of audiences, and ensuring that messaging is no longer skewed towards narrow definitions of beauty.
How B2B marketers can enter the ‘circle of boom’
B2B marketing and sales efforts are rarely aligned to the same audiences, leading to adverse business effects, according to research from the B2B Institute.
An analysis from LinkedIn measured the targeting overlap between sales and marketing across 7,046 B2B organisations and found the average alignment was just 16%.
Why alignment matters
Outlining the research in Marketing Week, Peter Weinberg and Jon Lombardo, heads of research and development at the B2B Institute, explain that ideally marketing and sales activity should form two concentric circles, with marketing by far the bigger circle.
In other words, the degree of overlap is 100%. “B2B marketing and sales should talk to the same buyers,” they write. “When the circle of marketing and the circle of sales intersect, B2B businesses get to experience the ‘circles of boom’.”
But that is rarely happening. And they additionally caution that marketing itself is misaligned, with only an average 5% overlap between top-of-funnel and bottom-of-funnel marketing strategies.
Takeaways
- When sellers reach out to buyers who have been exposed to marketing within the last 30 days, B2B buyers are, on average, 19% more likely to accept a connection request from sales.
- Those figures can be significantly higher depending on category: buyers in financial services, for example, are 56% more likely to connect with a seller when they see marketing within 30 days.
- High alignment can increase marketing-generated revenue by 208% and increase customer retention by 36%, while also reducing sales and marketing expenses.
Sourced from Marketing Week
Axel Springer goes all-in on AI
Axel Springer’s reported bid for the Telegraph Media Group could accelerate the use of generative AI in the UK’s newsrooms.
Why generative AI matters
“Our goal is to become an AI-first company,” Samir Fadlallah, chief information officer at Axel Springer, said at the recent DMEXCO conference. As the German publisher goes all-in on AI, one can assume that any new titles it acquires will also be transformed by the tech.
Three challenges
- Content creation and consumption. Generative AI will change how people consume content and how publishers create it, Fadlallah noted. Axel Springer is embracing the technology from both directions – using chatbots to combine news websites with generative AI-prompt engineering done by journalists, and applying the tech in newsrooms to optimise headlines, create keywords and metadata, and shorten text for social media distribution. It’s also using it in the advertising space, where it is seen as supplying a contextual targeting solution to the problems caused by the death of cookies.
- Fake news. It’s easier than ever to create fake news using GenAI, which is itself prone to “hallucinations”. Add in deepfake video tech and the risks to society are clear. “We need to emphasise even more that we are the trusted source of news,” said Fadlallah. “We are responsible for everything we put out there.”
- The copyright issue. Regulation will come but that will take time. The chief information officer highlighted the fact that already the quality of large language models is going down as they scrape everything on the internet, including fake news and hate speech. “We’re really open to talk to these providers and provide our high quality content to them,” he said.
Key quote
“We want to shape the future when it comes to consumption and also to content creation. We don’t want to lose the relationship to our readers. Generative AI is neither saviour nor nemesis, but will be an ally and a valued friend” – Samir Fadlallah, chief information officer at Axel Springer.
BEC
South Asian TV sees boost in US viewers
New 4k content launches appear to have been the trigger for a jump in viewership of South Asian CTV content in the US.
That’s according to ZEE5 Global, the SVOD service based in Mumbai, as reported by IndianTelevision.com. It reveals a 150% increase in its CTV base in the US over the past 12 months, along with a 75% surge in viewership.
Why South Asian audiences in the US matter
While the base figures for that growth aren’t disclosed, there’s a small but significant population of South Asians in the US, including perhaps 4.4 million of Indian origin. And with the growth of CTV among such communities, marketers face an evermore complex task in deciding how they can best reach target audiences.
Interestingly, a group of US investors, mostly of South Asian heritage, recently made a significant investment in Major League Cricket, hoping to replicate the success of the India Premier League. The fanbase, which includes many South Asians, is said to be wealthy and successful, so definitely a segment for marketers to watch.
Takeaways
- ZEE5 also reports a 35% year-on-year increase in content consumption and 46% growth in watch time of original content.
- Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV are the main drivers of Connected TV growth for this segment.
- San José is the city with the highest consumption of content on connected devices, with close to a 2x increase in users.
Sourced from IndianTelevision.com
Inflation concerns drive online shopping in the US
For many shoppers, concerns over inflation have become a rationale for continuing to shop online as pandemic concerns fade, according to recent research for grocery giant Kroger.
84.51°, a media company focused on retail data science and insights, found that almost two-thirds of US shoppers are “highly concerned” about inflation.
MFA sites in industry body sights but the answer is obvious
MFA sites in industry body sights but the answer is obvious
Why MFA sites matter
Two things. The first is the huge sum of money being wasted by advertisers: it seems extraordinary that they are willing to throw away $13bn (ANA estimates) on such sites for no return at all. Is that really just seen as a cost of doing business?
The second thing is the concomitant amount of energy consumed in serving up those ads to MFA sites that the ANA said earlier this year accounted for 30% of all ad auctions. For an industry that talks a good game about net zero, this issue needs to be addressed.
Typical characteristics of MFA sites
- High ad-to-content ratio – usually twice the internet average or more.
- Rapidly auto-refreshing ad placements.
- High percentage of paid traffic sourcing – they’re highly dependent on visits sourced from clickbait ads that run on social networks and content recommendation platforms.
- Generic content – non-editorial or templated, low-quality content.
- Poorly designed, templated website designs.
What’s the answer?
The MFA definitions above were developed in consultation with Chris Kane, founder of ad research firm Jounce Media, who points out that the existence of such sites is simply a response to the continued demands of advertisers for cheap, viewable impressions placed in front of valid human traffic. Change those demands and you can change the whole ecosystem.
Key quote
“When marketers tell DSPs to optimize by sales, conversions and real-world outcomes, they run away from MFA. When DSPs are told to value cost per viewable impressions, they gobble up MFA” – Chris Kane, president, Jounce Media, quoted by Ad Exchanger.
Sourced from Ad Exchanger, ISBA
Adapting to an increasingly collectivist world
With collectivism comes an inherent awareness of the outside world, leading people to naturally question their own actions among a group and to cast a more critical eye over the brands they buy from.
Mondelēz expects ‘significant’ uplift during World Cup
India’s recent victory in the Asia Cup has whetted the appetite of cricket fans for the upcoming World Cup, with brands hoping to capitalise on that enthusiasm over the next seven weeks.
For Mondelēz, sponsorship of the Asia Cup proved to be a “great investment” opportunity which it’s looking to replicate with the World Cup, according to Anjali Madan, local head of consumer experience at Mondelēz India.
Perfect timing
With the World Cup coinciding with the festive season, “the timing couldn’t get better”, she explained to IndianTelevision.com.
- Mondelēz is partnering with Star Sports and will be launching a number of campaigns to take advantage of an expected surge in viewing.
- The combination of cricket and TV, she said, “helps you get that quick, rich build-up that you need … almost immediately for your campaign”.
- Mondelēz has a large gifting portfolio of brands and will be targeting different sets of consumers for the festive season.
Cricket delivers on metrics
- “One of the big things that we see every year for us when we do IPL is that the ROI uplift for us is significant,” said Madan.
- “We see almost a 3-4X uplift that happens in the brand metrics as well as our ROI numbers when we are on cricket.”
Sourced from IndianTelevision.com
TV program sponsorships more effective than standard commercial
TV program sponsorships can be more effective than a standard TV commercial in ad-supported streaming environments because deeper sponsorships provide more “opportunities to see” brands, a study* in Australia finds.
News subscriptions vulnerable to being seen as ‘not worth it’
The idea for subscriptions originated in the media sector, but news organisations are finding that their value to consumers is more easily questioned than that of entertainment brands, figures from Oxford’s Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism suggest.
Why subscriptions matter
Subscriptions for news, entertainment, or even household essentials like toilet paper are all around us. The business model became extremely popular when non-traditional sectors discovered a large and generally more predictable revenue stream built on one key decision to buy rather than a series of decisions to buy each week or month. As the model has proliferated, however, competition has intensified, leaving news brands exposed to being seen as ‘not worth it’.
What’s going on
The study from the Reuters Institute combines data for 20 countries from its annual Digital News Report with 110 qual interviews across the UK, US, and Germany.
- Beware introductory offers. While price promotions or introductory offers are effective in bringing onboard new subscribers, many drop off once the deal ends and they are asked to pay full price – chiming with Les Binet’s observation that “price promotions are the crack cocaine of marketing.”
- Differentiation. People are attracted to news brands when the content is the differentiating factor, and considered high quality, curated, and exclusive. A strong brand, based on a perception of quality and a good experience, is also vital.
- Market context matters. In the US, 21% of people surveyed subscribe to a digital news product; in Germany the figure is 11% and in the UK it's 9%, because there are more free news services and fewer pay. The aggressive pricing of entertainment streaming services have a similar effect of conditioning expectations.
Key quote
“News is as important as anything, but if I were to cut one, I would first think of cutting my news subscription before any other” – Male, 29, based in the United States and a new subscriber.
Sourced from Reuters, WARC
Nestlé gets serious about long-term brand equity
Nestle has developed a strategy for building long-term brand equity after studying more than 32,000 ads, identifying empathy, enrichment and esteem as essential to brand stories.
Some of the research focused on Kantar’s BrandZ, while consumer research in Germany, US, India, China and Mexico helped to determine a recipe for growth.
