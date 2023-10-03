Cultural influences & values Qualiquant, mixed mode Strategy

The mixed-method approach can help marketers better understand culture and behaviours by combining both quantitative and qualitative research methods to leverage their respective strengths for more robust results.

Why mixed-method marketing matters

In an evolving landscape of culture and consumer behaviours, a mixed-method approach allows researchers and brands to discern the cultural dynamics influencing consumer choices, by observing and collecting data on their target audiences in their natural environments.