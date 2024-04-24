Volkswagen doubles down on China as presence slips | WARC | The Feed
Volkswagen doubles down on China as presence slips
The world’s largest car maker is aiming for an eighth of China’s automotive market with the launch of 30 new electric cars by 2030.
Why EVs matter in China
China’s massive market - of which Volkswagen enjoys a now slightly reduced 14.2% at 3.2 million vehicles shipped to China, just under 200,000 of which were electric - is vital to electrification, as it emerges as the critical arena in the electric car space.
Volkswagen’s plans come as major players in the electric space face a rocky period.
Pole position
The German OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer, the preferred term for car assemblers) wants to remain the number one in the market, but must compete with close challenger BYD - with three million vehicles shipped, all of which are electric. VW’s EV business in China is growing at 23.2% year on year as they are expected to make up over half of the total market by 2030.
A new product mix is essential, starting with it’s China-focussed ID.CODE (pictured), which will premiere this week at the Auto China 24 trade fair in Beijing.
The company has explained that it will sharpen its strategy across three pillars:
- A comprehensive product portfolio accelerating the electrification of the brand’s models,
- A brand and design language developed specifically for the Chinese market,
- Local technical development with strong partners in China to accelerate the pace of innovation.
The brand opportunity is significant too. In a space with hundreds of manufacturers competing, there is a chance for a big international brand to leverage its equity at a time when significant demand-side perks are available to Chinese consumers.
Obstacles come in the form of short term economic pains that have troubled local giant BYD as well as Elon Musk’s Tesla, reducing revenues in the short term at a time when heavy investment in complex manufacturing is needed to sustain the electrical transition and meet consumer demand.
Sourced from Volkswagen, Morning Brew, WARC, SCMP
