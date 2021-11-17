Voices in harmony: Diversity and recognising it for inclusivity | WARC | The Feed

Diversity & portrayal in advertising India

The best examples of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) from an Indian perspective occur in brand work that normalises diversity rather than highlighting it; Edelman India’s Sumeer Mathur and Anasuya M Chatterjee discuss why.

Why it matters

Diversity and inclusion are critical to an organisation’s growth and development, and any new brand narrative with DEI at its core must have its creative articulation guided by cultural context and stakeholder relevance.

Takeaways