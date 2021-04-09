Home The Feed
Voice tech usage picks up in India
09 April 2021
Voice tech usage picks up in India
Voice, chatbots India

Indian consumers are increasingly adopting voice technology, a new report finds, with voice searches in Hindi, for example, rocketing 400% in the past year. 

Why it matters

Though the increase is admittedly from a low base, GroupM’s Voicebox report argues that it is set to become a vital medium of communication, with opportunities for marketers in urban and rural India. 

Details 

  • Almost all of India’s 574 million active internet users in 2020 are using a phone and voice search via this device has increased 270% in 2020.

  • Six in ten users in general use Google voice assistants on their phones. Multilingual Indians often find voice easier and faster than typing.

  • Four in ten users are interested in voice features to help them use their favourite app.

  •  For younger people, using voice is a way of life – especially for entertainment and information gathering.

Soundbite

“Indian marketers and media planners consider this as a huge and scalable market to tap with the ample opportunities present in this sector” – Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia. 

Sourced from Exchange4Media