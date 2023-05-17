Vinted and C4 find a perfect partnership | WARC | The Feed
Vinted and C4 find a perfect partnership
Digital long-form content combined with linear TV is working well for Vinted, helping drive top-of-mind awareness for the second-hand buying-and-selling platform.
Background
Vinted sponsors Channel 4’s ‘Hollyoaks’ series, whose viewer demographic and attitudes align with the platform. The brand is also benefiting from verbal product placement within the show, all of which helped add 5 ppts to top-of-mind awareness during the initial sponsorship period. When Vinted wanted to take it further, broadcaster and agency Mindshare came up with the idea of a mashup: a star from the series fronts a makeover show on YouTube, using only preloved items. ‘Second Hand Style Up’ also features a well-known stylist with a large social media following.
Why it matters
The offer from platforms like Vinted is chiming with the mood of the moment: people are increasingly talking about sustainability and the circular economy while at the same time facing a cost-of-living crisis. The crossover between the linear and digital series as well as the talent appearing in both – a TV commercial was filmed from the digital series, for example – knits the sponsorship together in a uniquely rounded way.
Takeaways
- Fast fashion is responsible for 10% of global CO2 emissions; research for Vinted found that buying just one item on the platform can save 1.8kg of CO2 emissions.
- Start with linear TV for reach and engagement, then experiment with other media options to increase the user base. But don’t try to do everything all at once, otherwise it’s hard to isolate cause and effect.
- By adding long-form digital video to its portfolio, the brand has been able to extend its reach and engagement.
- Don’t copy other brands and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Vinted spent millions in 2018 to little effect and had to regroup; in H2 2020, a revised product offer worked, leading to ‘hyper growth’ in 2021, Vinted’s senior offline specialist Danielius Boltinas told an Advertising Week Europe audience.
Key quote
“We are working with more brands in this way now. We’re really finding this sort of concept is landing with our audiences on social platforms and it’s a growth area” – David Amodio, deputy head of commercial innovation at Channel 4 Studios.
(Image: Second Hand Style Up, YouTube)
