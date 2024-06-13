Recall & recognition Theories & ideas of media planning Attention

Attention is being touted by some within the advertising industry as a ‘silver bullet’, but research from Oxford University’s Saïd Business School suggests that's far from the case.

Why attention matters

Ultimately, it’s attention that drives effectiveness – what use is an ad if no one has paid it any attention? – but more is not necessarily better. And current measurement techniques don’t really capture all the subtleties of how consumers interact with a device, with content, or with media.

Takeaways