Six Grand Prix winners for the WARC Awards 2024
Six Grands Prix have been awarded in The WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2024, in association with LIONS: India leads with two Grands Prix, both awarded to Leo Burnett Mumbai, while Australia, Brazil, Spain and Sweden each win one.
A super jury made up of all 12 regional jury chairs representing Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and North America selected the following global Grand Prix winners from 22 regional gold-winning entries.
- Cultural Impact Grand Prix: Changing the education system to keep girls in school, for Whisper by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, India
Commenting on the campaign, Kevin Mercer, Director, Brand Strategy, Expedia Group - UK, said: “This campaign demonstrated a simplicity in its strategic thinking. Rather than directly advertise feminine hygiene products, it filled a gap in education about menstruation for young women and girls that the jury found incredibly smart.”
- Instant Impact Grand Prix: Handshake Hunt, for Mercado Libre by GUT, São Paulo, Brazil
Gugu Mthembu, Chief Marketing Officer, Telkom - South Africa, said: “The creative idea travelled seamlessly from traditional media to digital, which gave it brilliant momentum, and brought it to life in a way that made it stand out from all other cases where similar tactics have been used.”
- Long-term Growth Grand Prix: Big enough to make a difference, for McDonald’s by Nord DDB, Stockholm, Sweden
Tanja Grubner, Global Marketing Director, Essity GmbH - Germany, said: “The McDonald’s platform Big Enough to Make a Difference that NORD DDB activated managed to not only increase brand relevance, but boost brand trust and brand success too, leading to the fastest sales turnaround in brand history. The campaign has a brilliantly simple strategic soul – flipping BIG on its head and turning it into a virtue – but the jury also recognised the rigour and thoroughness underpinning the work.”
- Partnerships & Sponsorships Grand Prix: Absolutely Heinz – Bringing two iconic household brands together to go absolutely viral, for Heinz by VML Barcelona, Spain
Yusuf Chuku, EVP Client Advisory, NBCUniversal - USA, said: “It’s difficult to set up a partnership as challenging as this one – merging two brands as iconic as Absolut with Heinz – doing it with skill and delivering it at scale. The jury were impressed by the strong execution and the thorough evaluation and measurement throughout.”
- Strategic Thinking Grand Prix: How can a country exist without land?, for the Government of Tuvalu by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia
Bhaskar Choudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo - India, said: “What the Government of Tuvalu achieved, in terms of impact amongst policy makers is commendable! The brave, unapologetic approach of this campaign is something that makes it stand head and shoulders above everything that I’ve experienced in the last year.”
- Use of Data Grand Prix: Democratising technology to help farmers fight climate change, for Lay’s by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, India
Sindhuja Rai, CEO, Wavemaker - Singapore, said: “The Lay’s campaign is a powerful concept – leveraging their data has driven immediate value for farmers in their supply chain, but the potential if this technology were cascaded across the globe is immense. They defined the objectives clearly and over-delivered on almost all KPIs. That, and the greater good this could do for humanity, made this a clear Grand Prix winner.”
The Grands Prix winners were first revealed today via The Effectiveness Show part one. The Effectiveness Show part two will include interviews and insights from the Grand Prix winners, and will be available on 27 June.
Ritson: Marketing doesn’t start with creativity but with diagnosis
In his Cannes debut, the writer, academic, and erstwhile Cannes Lions refusenik Mark Ritson took a hatchet to the idea of creative supremacy, arguing that creative is an important part of ad effectiveness, but a very small contributor to advertising effectiveness.
Why creativity matters
Creative work matters, but it matters at the very end of the marketing process: to the advertising. Marketing is not just advertising. Advertising is a tactic that should follow strategy, and even more importantly, diagnosis of the consumer need.
Creativity is the tip of the iceberg
In a multiplicative relationship between diagnosis, strategy, and tactics, you’re much more likely to have screwed up your process before creativity has a chance to fix it. Bottom line: focus on the basics and defend them, as that’s the real job of marketing. That and a consistent focus on two ownable ideas about your brand – then communicate them consistently.
Start with why
Creativity, Ritson says, is great but it’s inherently product-oriented rather than market-oriented. It is not about the consumer. Begin with a market orientation exercise – “do a 180” – and aim to understand what you mean to people.
“When you do market orientation, things that you didn’t think were important, become very important. Salience: your biggest job as a marketer is salience, it’s making your brand come to mind in buying situations. You don’t see that if you’re not market-oriented.”
Unfortunately, some analyses – others disagree – indicate that creatively awarded ads don’t mean effective marketing. Ritson’s take is that by celebrating it too much, “we’re smelling our own farts”.
“Creativity is important… but more important things have been neglected”.
Diagnosis
“Marketers don’t start with tactics; they don’t start with strategy. They start with understanding the one thing no one else in the company understands, the consumer. We are market-oriented.”
This means the 180 exercise, market research, and segmentation – which he describes as establishing your map. The next step is thinking about how to attack it.
Strategy
Who are you going to sell to? What do people think of you? What are you trying to do? These are the three simple elements of strategy. But when your job is salience, working out how people think of you is particularly important.
“Your first job is to work out how to make your brand’s salient mental availability come to mind” – then what are the things you want people to think when your brand comes to mind.
“Because that’s all you get”, he says: two things, and then you have to go with those things “forever”. It doesn’t have to be a category entry point, or a benefit, or a feature – all of them could work. But do the research and work out what you can own relative to the competition.
The finest examples should be a guide here. Ritson is a big fan of Nestlé’s KitKat – a position that boils down to “breaks are good” – and whose positioning document contains:
- The logo
- The colour red
- The chocolate bar
- The tagline: “Have a break, have a KitKat”.
“This is what expertise and excellence looks like.”
Tactics
Finally, you can work on your tactics – including creative promotions – “but more important things have been neglected”. Product, for instance – not in development, but in the ways you can help improve it in market, analyse it in market – should rank highly here.
Similarly pricing, he argues. While marketers don’t set price, “there’s a big difference between the noun and the verb”, as the framing of the price relies on an understanding of the perceived value of a product.
Then, finally, he suggests, comes creativity:
“Creativity is a vital factor for communications. It’s absolutely true. It’s approximately 40% of the impact of any ad. … A key driver of ad effectiveness no doubt, but it’s a lesser input into marketing.”
Reported by SPT in Cannes
How P&G finds inspiration in the everyday
Even with all the technology at our disposal, the chief brand officer of Procter & Gamble told the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that the answer to creating spine-tingling moments will not be found in data or AI but in ideas.
Marc Pritchard said life’s everyday moments provide “huge opportunities” for inspiration but it’s important to remember that “humanity matters” if you want people to have a physiological reaction.
Why everyday moments matter
According to Pritchard, many household products struggle to deliver an outstanding experience for customers. For example, only one in ten women claims to be having a great hair day on any given day, while 50% of parents wake up to change leaky diapers overnight. This means there’s potential “for delighting people through innovation and creativity that drives growth and value”, the chief brand officer argued.
Elevating the ordinary
- P&G’s Ariel “Share the load” campaign, featuring men helping women in India do laundry, has changed perceptions in the country; in 2015, 79% of men thought it was only a woman’s job; today it’s 25%.
- P&G is bringing “The Other Games” to people’s homes in a humorous take on the Paris Olympics. Ordinary people will be pitched into various domestic-type battles, which Pritchard called “ridiculous feats of Olympic prowess”, with participation from comedian Kevin Hart.
Three actions to channel everyday creativity
- Find those everyday moments that matter. “That means getting out from behind your computer and spending time with the people that your brand serves,” said Pritchard. He added that to find the “true essence of a moment” you need human interaction.
- Find out how your brand matters in those moments. Think about how it gets the job done. Is there a problem it can uniquely solve? But that’s not enough: also consider how the brand contributes to emotional outcomes and how it makes people feel.
- Find the “magic of a creative brand idea” to truly stand out.
Key quote
“Sustained growth will only be possible when we harness that power that delivers superior innovation and creativity: when we focus on serving people with better products and provide more value in their daily lives and when we unlock the humanity that we all have inside of us every single day, to bring forward the power of creative ideas” – Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble.
Can politics become a competitive advantage?
Marketers need to consider consumers’ politics alongside other more traditional factors such as income, education, gender and race, according to the CEO of Edelman.
“Politics has become a fundamental part of the challenge for marketers,” Richard Edelman told the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. “Politics has gotten into the bloodstream, ideology has become identity.”
Why politics matters
- Edelman’s research has found that 80% of people say brands are acting in a politically motivated way, from their choice of social networks to their choice of influencers.
- Sixty percent say they buy brands based on their own politics.
- A majority of consumers say brands have to take a stand: on climate (by five to one), on fair pay (by four to one), on race and diversity (by two to one).
- There has been a jump in nationalism, with eight in ten people choosing not to buy brands from particular markets – for example, Americans not buying Chinese brands, or vice versa.
What it means
- “Politics is not something to run away from as marketers; politics is something to wade into,” Edelman stated. “It is a competitive advantage if you understand who your audience is.”
- That will entail changing the current research approach. “I think you need to know where your customer stands on political matters,” he said.
- Edelman also believes this is a global issue and that brand marketing will have to move “from multinational to multi-local”, with messaging aimed at a much more granular level. “Start to think of your marketing targets as not national, but regional, even by state or by province.”
- Brands will also require greater “ideological diversity” within marketing teams, including recruiting “people who have a fundamentally different view of society than you might or your colleagues”.
Key quote
“Politics is a way for you to make more money, if you understand your consumer and that person’s fears … Brands have to be the hope, the optimism, but they also have to give consumers the straight story: Where is this product made? How much do we pay our labour force? What are we doing in terms of distribution? All these things matter” – Richard Edelman, President and CEO, Edelman.
BEC
Transcendent brands and supercharged revenues: e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f. Cosmetics is a thoroughly modern brand that stands by values bigger than its category and seeks to do business according to these values, with employee skin in the game – and this helps power the brand, said its CMO at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Brands are evolving
- Key to these ideas is the kind of marketing thinking formalised by Dr Marcus Collins, a veteran strategist turned Michigan University marketing professor. Speaking at the same event, he argued the need for “transcendent“ brands given that most products are parity.
- “When there is no difference between products, the associations that we give to the brand help differentiate one from the other,” he expained. “We’re just looking at price premium for one bottle of water and not for the other.”
- But that doesn’t mean they’re no longer important: “People use the brand as a way to express their own ideology, their own identity,” he said. “No surprise, the biggest brands of last year were all categorically transcendent.”
Behind e.l.f.’s success
For Collins, e.l.f., is a “perfect example of what the future of brand looks like,” he told delegates at the Creative Impact track.
Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f.’s CMO, explained her understanding of brands this way: “It’s the ethos of the brand, or the people, that powers the purpose, the purpose that powers the performance.”
But it is engagement as well as ownership that’s motivating the team. Workers have been given $179m of stock since its IPO in 2016. Bonuses, meanwhile, are tied to EBITDA growth, which creates “a passionate team of owners that care about the bottom line”.
So many Dicks
Similarly, Marchisotto credits the team’s diversity (both ethnic and in terms of gender balance) for success: “It is not by accident of who we have, it’s by virtue of who we have.” e.l.f. is a relative rarity: its board of directors is two-thirds women and a third diverse – a statistic that puts the company in a tiny minority.
Such a tiny minority in fact, that it led to a powerful creative campaign: So many Dicks.
- “We scrubbed every board of directors on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq – 37,000 people in this database – and we found that there are more men named Richard, Rich or Dick than entire classes of underprivileged women,” the CMO said.
- This was the basis of a campaign that aimued to “jolt people into awareness, because awareness is the first step”. It’s now gone far beyond that to become dinner table conversation, she reported.
The work has, Marchisotto claims, helped to deliver a sustained period of revenue growth through 21 quarters, with over 20% growth on average per quarter. Its growth over the last five years has been staggering in raw numbers too: from $250m of annual revenue five years ago to $1bn now.
Key quote
“Two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. That means most people can’t afford a $50 lipstick or a $150 fragrance. But that’s what everybody’s telling you you need to have. So we decided to flip that on its head and said, ‘You know what? We can make the best of beauty accessible’,” Marchisotto said.
“We want you to go out and splurge on Prosecco, not concealer. We want you to splurge on that vacation, not on a lipstick … e.l.f. is a brand of the people, by the people, for the people, created with the people.”
Reported by SPT
[Image: e.l.f. Cosmetics]
How Instacart proved the value of brand
Instacart, the online delivery service, has proved the value of brand-building in an industry that often focuses on performance metrics rather than deeper kinds of consumer engagement.
Why brand-building matters
Tech brands are frequently biased towards product and performance marketing. Proving the value of brand-building will take time and effort, but can have significant payoffs in the long term.
A brand marketing evolution
- When Laura Jones was named Instacart’s CMO three years ago, there was no brand strategy in place. She told the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity she’d “pitched” and received the equivalent of “seed” investment to build out Instacart’s marketing capabilities, headcount and brand strategy.
- In March 2022, a “shop and savor” positioning, capturing its functional and emotional benefits, was rolled out; August 2022 saw the launch of a brand campaign which delivered strong results but could only be supported for a few weeks due to budget constraints.
- Jones realised the next step would rest on better measurement frameworks, tools, capabilities and “more money.” She opted to unify Instacart’s brand and performance budgets – and to prove topline metrics could be driven via a full-funnel approach.
Testing and learning
- The brand’s latest messaging has drawn on the insight that letting Instacart handle the groceries will leave people more time to “take care of what they love”.
- It has leveraged “combination” creativity that pairs two unlikely things – one ad, for example, shows a father quickly ordering groceries while watching football with his son.
- The ad, complete with an earworm soundtrack, aired during the NFL season and generated a 10% lift in ad recall, while the cost per incremental activation fell by 20%.
- This was seen as a “smoking gun”, Jones said, that proved storytelling is more impactful than performance, and resulted in the expanded use of this “combination” creative strategy.
Major proof points
- Overall, Jones reported, in the last three years Instacart has seen a 140%+ increase in unaided awareness and a 66% lift in brand consideration.
- It has also delivered a “double-digit impact on our company’s top-line growth” – an impact validated by tests showing the negative impacts when marketing was “turned off” in some US markets.
- “This really gives us confidence that building a brand has been good for business, and it’s going to unlock so much for us,” Jones said.
Hellmann’s marries purpose and humor
Humor has proved a useful vehicle for mayonnaise brand Hellman’s to spread its message about tackling food waste.
“It is a lot of fun, but absolutely, it’s effective,” according to Chris Symmes, head of marketing for Hellmann’s North America, speaking on a panel at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
“Consumers don’t want to be preached to about something that they are supposedly doing wrong,” he said. “Humor allows us to invite those consumers into the conversation without judgment.”
Why humor matters
As Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson, on the same panel, explained: “Humor is all about connection. Making someone laugh is proof that you connected with a person about an idea or an experience … And humor cuts through the noise: if something is funny it doesn’t need to fight for your attention – you’ll seek it out.”
How Hellmann’s assesses the effectiveness of humor
Hellmann’s has gone big on the Super Bowl for the past four years and looks at its performance there through three “lenses”:
- Is it breaking through? Symmes reported that “In the latest year, our earned impressions topped 30 billion, which is by far and away our most successful when looking at that metric.”
- Is it landing its message around customer waste? “We’ve seen an uptick every single year around the topic of food waste among consumers in this [Super Bowl] timeframe,” he said
- Do business results reflect what the brand is doing with its marketing? “In tandem with retail and shopper activations, we have seen share growth for Hellman’s in that Super Bowl timeframe.”
BEC
[Image: Hellmann's UK]
Why brands need ‘technical’ marketers
Brands could gain several advantages from hiring “technical” marketers who possess deep expertise in data and tech, and who can supplement existing capabilities in powerful ways.
Amy Corner, VP/performance marketing channels and products at financial services giant American Express, discussed this idea at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Why “technical” marketing matters
The range of tasks which marketers are required to fulfill is always increasing. Ensuring teams can draw upon a rich, in-house knowledge of data and tech will help marketers understand the evolving landscape of consumer engagement and anticipate what might be coming next.
Takeaways
- Corner suggested that “technical” marketers possess an “additional skillset” that can sit alongside specialists in brand-building, performance marketing, sponsorship, and so on.
- “You need technical marketers who understand the world of marketing, but who also have deep knowledge of how technology and the data that you use works for your marketing,” she said.
- They will be fluent in the language of data science, analytics, tech and compliance, and can help “translate what is happening in marketing” across these departments.
- Alongside those skills, “technical” marketers will be able to examine future trends and assist brands in preparing for likely developments in the tech and data spaces.
- While agencies have frequently employed people to fulfill such a role, Corner argued it is a function that should be “intrinsically sitting within your brand and your organisation.”
The CMO as ‘change management’ officer
One key role of the modern CMO is to serve as a “change management” officer who drives internal transformation within marketing teams and across the wider organisation.
Heather Freeland, chief brand officer at software company Adobe, discussed this subject at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Why change management matters
As marketers grapple with an ever-changing landscape, they have to meet the needs of today while ensuring they are ready for what is coming next. Understanding how to achieve meaningful change within a company, and respond to powerful external dynamics, is now a fundamental task.
A vital role for the CMO
- Freeland told the Cannes delegates that leading change management is now a central part of marketing leaders’ remit. “Half my time” is focused on transformation, she said.
- That task covers how the work of marketing is made, scaled and optimised, as well as upskilling teams and understanding how best to use data and new technologies.
- “There's so much that this role is doing to drive that change throughout not just the marketing team but the whole organisation,” Freeland said.
How to implement change
- Adobe offers many products for marketers; Freeland is “customer zero” for some of its new tools and services, in that she is one of the first people to test and use them.
- From a change management perspective, when examining new tools and services, she said it is vital to “bring things in for a minute before we scale.”
- Testing artificial intelligence could be one example of this in practice, as it requires understanding new forms of creativity and the potential impact on a brand’s identity.
- At the same time, clarity around the models and data used is essential, as is building the necessary frameworks with agency partners to create a “single backbone.”
- “We have to think about our operating model internally. We have to think about the skills and talent we have in our org[anisation], and then you have to create a really tight way of looking at iteratively piloting and scaling,” Freeland said.
Behind Liquid Death's strategy to be radically entertaining
Why Liquid Death matters
Liquid Death began as a water brand whose main product-level innovation was to sell its product in a can rather than a plastic bottle. Now, with around 70% of its sales coming from flavoured tea and low sugar flavoured drinks, the brand stands out in the health drinks category by playing a radically different (marketing) game from its competitors.
In a health drink brand, invoking death ought to be a big mistake. “Marketers can be too literal about making sense – there is a tremendous value in confusion. If you can confuse people, you can stop them,” he says. “If you can get people to stop and look at your product, you’re ahead of 99% of the market.”
“Unhealthy things just look so much cooler,” said Cessario.
What’s new is actually old
“In a world where everything is skippable you have to actually entertain people to get their attention,” Cessario explained, noting the new truism that just spending money on attention is unlikely to actually get it. Instead, it relies on the tools of entertainment: content “so good that people are willing to pay for it.”
He continued: “The future is more like going back to the 50s when television was brand new. And the idea of a commercial was sort of ludicrous, so the only thing they could do was create real entertainment.” Which is where the idea of soap operas comes from.
But, fundamentally, it’s about understanding that there’s a big advantage to be found in the space between functional needs and what the brand means to people – that’s the meaning of brand. The difficulty for a company of this size is to achieve those results on small budgets through agencies rather than through in-house capability.
How to action entertainment
While Cessario admits that actually trying to make entertainment is one of the easiest ways to burn cash, it’s important to frame spending vast quantities of money on advertising that looks the same as the rest of your category as truly reckless.
- Creativity is more potent than media: Cessario resists the idea that Liquid Death’s work is risky. “Trying to mimic a big company as a small company is reckless,” he explained, locating the strength of his brand’s marketing in going down a non-traditional structure with non-traditional skills, with comedians preferred to professional copywriters, for example. Still, the rules for brands and entertainment are fundamentally different: “When you look at the bar for real entertainment – we’re tame!”
- Work like a comedian: Echoing the comedy writing skills of Liquid Death’s in-house creatives, Cessario believes that, at the level of a startup, often small bets help to find big wins – and sometimes you strike gold, as in the brand’s Tony Hawk Blood Skateboard piece, which Cessario reports only cost $10,000. “Treat marketing like a product worth paying for,” he advised. “A lot of the ideas start dying really quickly.”
- Creativity becomes more important with size: Even as the brand is growing, Liquid Death maintains its marketing spend at 12% of revenues. As a company grows, you “need more firepower to keep growing,” he said – “It's just getting more and more critical that we continue to push the envelope and keep doing it.” Once again, that’s not about taking risks, said the CEO. “I think it's smart business to find ways of how you keep making $1 equal $100 every time.”
Reported by SPT in Cannes
How McDonald’s approaches risk in marketing
McDonald’s, the quick-service restaurant chain, believes risk in marketing should focus on boldness in execution, not in the areas of consumer insight or strategy.
Why (informed) risk matters
Marketers need to take risks if they want to stand out from the crowd and deliver breakthrough campaigns. The key task is to place risk within clear boundaries that are based on a deep understanding of the consumer, and a brand’s strategic objectives, to maximise the chances of success.
The right kind of risk
- Ian Borden, EVP/chief financial officer at McDonald’s, discussed this subject in a Creative Impact session held by WARC at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
- “In my view, you've got to take risks to deliver the best creative outcomes for the organisation,” he said.
- More specifically, he reported that the execution of a campaign is the place where the brand is most likely to take a risk.
- The consumer insights – or what McDonald’s calls “fan truths” – behind a campaign, by contrast, must be rock solid.
- “That has to be grounded in a deep understanding of the truth or the reality from a consumer point of view,” Borden said.
A transformation in approach
- Such a mindset has not always been the case at McDonald’s, he conceded, as a few years ago the brand was taking risks on “the idea or the strategy and the execution”.
- The result was that “even when we were delivering great creative execution, we often weren't seeing good returns or good business outcomes,” Borden added.
- And these struggles arose “because the consumer insight wasn’t real, which meant we weren't connecting that great creative execution with the consumer desire or consumer understanding of what they were expecting to see,” he said.
- Even in the present time of financial stress for many consumers, McDonald’s does not want to “peel back risk” but instead wants to continue its focus on “creating magical moments or those moments of relief and joy,” Borden added.
Advertising has effectiveness knowledge gaps
The advertising industry has major problems including ageism, chasing fads and a related lack of understanding about effectiveness, Les Binet and Karen Nelson Field argued at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Why effectiveness matters
Making impactful ads is the goal of every agency and brand, but many do not have the core knowledge to perform at peak level. Binet, group head of effectiveness at agency adam&eveDDB, and Nelson-Field, founder/CEO of attention measurement firm Amplified Intelligence, are two leading voices in ensuring ads generate the strongest possible results.
Ageism is a major issue
- In a session held by RTL, Binet said that advertising is an “ageist industry” which is “obsessed with youth” – and should have a “broader constituency” of representation.
- The current state of affairs also causes a knowledge drain regarding effectiveness, he said, meaning advertising often appears to be “a bunch of kids making stuff up”.
- Relatedly, “the advertising industry does not think deeply enough, or seriously enough, about what it’s doing, because we're obsessed with fashion,” Binet said.
- Nelson Field added that the “constant fast fashion system that we live in” prioritises moving quickly, but without rigorously linking back to hard data on effectiveness.
Getting out of the “hole”
- In the recent past, the marketing industry “got itself into a hole”, Binet said, based on digital metrics that were frequently not robust or reliable.
- On a positive note, he argued “the tide has begun to turn” in this area with a more balanced – and less short-term – approach to marketing taking shape.
- Further education is needed, Binet asserted, as some brand managers entering their roles still “don’t know” the effectiveness fundamentals.
Metrics versus measurement
- Elaborating on such issues, Nelson Field suggested there has been a neglect of measurement and an over-emphasis on metrics. “In our industry, we're obsessed with metrics; we're not obsessed with measures,” she said.
- Measures, she explained, “are what you actually measure. And it's the fundamental root of something that you've learned.” Metrics, by contrast, “are a combination of things that you put together to build something that a marketer wants.”
- Over-focusing on metrics in this way can lead to optimisation around the wrong things, in a way that significantly harms effectiveness over time.
The dashboard dilemma
- Another common priority for agencies and brands is constructing sophisticated dashboards to monitor performance – often in the pursuit of a silver bullet.
- In most cases, for Binet, these dashboards make advertisers “feel safe” but do not have a tangible impact. “You can't drive a car by just looking at the dashboard,” he said.
- Many providers of advertising tools and services, Nelson Field continued, have tapped into rising martech spend by creating dashboards that do not deliver real insight.
- “Our industry is now filled with vendors that are capitalising on that and selling dashboards that don't work,” she said.
How B2B marketers can overcome buyer fears
Business buying decisions are fraught with risk, and that’s partly because there are lots of people contributing to the buying – some known to the marketer but most unknown. New research from LinkedIn and Bain & Company uncovers how different buyers deal with the fear of screwing up and where brand activity can help intervene and improve your outcome.
Why buyer fear matters
Buyer fear matters because it is, according to new research presented at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the reason why the market leaders in B2B sectors tend to enjoy such a big advantage over their smaller rivals, and puts evidence behind the truism that “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM”.
It does this by looking at two groups of B2B buyers – though given that the average buying coalition in B2B is 23 people, there are plausibly more. The target buyers are those who propose the solution; they are subject matter experts and they tend to be the target of marketing efforts from the mid-funnel down.
Then there are hidden buyers: financial, legal, or technical experts whose say in buying decisions is critical but who operate according to a different set of objectives. For these buyers, the research suggests, brand building is even more critical in de-risking a business-buying decision.
Effectively, much of the challenge of B2B marketing is building the permission to agree.
The research
Jamie Cleghorn, senior partner at Bain & Company, and Minjae Ormes, LinkedIn’s VP of marketing, brand and consumer, presented the findings at a session on the creative impact stream at Cannes Lions. The survey sample looked at 515 respondents from the US and Western Europe, over half of which were senior leaders in largely enterprise-level companies. These respondents were split, then, by whether they were target or hidden buyers.
What target buyers want: Target buyers care most about advanced features, transformational potential, and innovation, explains Cleghorn.
What hidden buyers want: This group wants reliable brands that bring them peace of mind and are trusted by peers – the safe choice.
The crux
- Overwhelmingly, the best-known brands at the outset tend to win in 81% of cases; in just 4% of cases do brands only known by the target buyer group end up making the deal.
- However, being known by the target buyer doesn’t hurt either: when faced with similar solutions at similar prices, both groups reject less well-known brands, will pay more for well-known solutions, and are more likely to defend known brands.
But there is a difference:
- Hidden buyers are 1.27x more likely to buy when they know a vendor on day one.
- They are 1.31x more likely to reject a vendor for being unknown.
- They are 1.7x more likely to reject a vendor that was not well known to the group.
What this means for B2B brands
- If you’re a big brand, Cleghorn says, the strategy is pretty simple – “keep spending on it”.
- Challengers, meanwhile, need to invest in manufacturing permission to agree, he explains, building the brand’s profile and the perception of safety and reliability long before the buying process.
Reported by SPT in Cannes
On AI, Coca-Cola recognises the value of speed
Coca-Cola made early waves with its work using artificial intelligence, both for creative work that fuels growth and for productivity gains; exploring the topic during a panel at Cannes Lions, CMO Manolo Arroyo opened up about the impact he expects the technology to have on the business of marketing: “I have no doubt that it’s going to reshape professional marketing as we know it.”
Why Coca-Cola’s AI work matters
Partly, it comes down to the sheer size of the investments that Coca-Cola is making, with a recently announced AI-flavoured computing deal with Microsoft. Then there’s the first mover position that it is understood to have, with an activation last year that showed how a closed-loop AI could unlock new forms of creativity while keeping the brand safe. Vital, too, is Arroyo’s acknowledgment that major companies like Coca-Cola need to be responsible with the potentially revolutionary technology.
The importance of speed
- On establishing an early mover advantage in AI, the subject of many of last year’s festival appearances, Coca-Cola CMO Manolo Arroyo put his company’s leadership down to a vital ingredient: “We move fast”.
- Though they were not the first company to move in the space, the CMO described the 2019 origins of the soft drinks giant’s relationship with OpenAI stemming from a position of humility, deploying a small team to work with the image and text generation tools and remove barriers for them to accelerate learning, with a view to the topline.
- “90% of what we’re doing is on top-line growth – on effectiveness as opposed to efficiency,” he explained, though he skirted the detail on what precise forms that was taking. Some examples from recent months include work on a new Coca-Cola flavour imagined for the year 3000 with AI and activations, like an AI-powered instrument, all while deploying and rethinking key brand assets.
- Responsibility, meanwhile, figures in the company’s position too. “I think a company and a brand like us has a moral obligation to ensure that we really [understand] how is the right way to use AI into the future,” he said, adding that companies using the tech are feeding into the ways governments can think about the shape of future regulation.
The wider picture
Speaking on a panel of CMOs, Arroyo noted the importance of restlessness and adaptability at the level of a brand. “The world belongs to the discontented” is a phrase used at Coca-Cola to help understand how a brand with such established assets and products can continue to innovate.
While the brand has a really clear meaning and values, throughout its history there have been a “series of orchestrated movements to expand those values”. Here, a critical piece of wisdom that helps to unlock some of those possibilities: “the USP construct doesn’t apply to us”, Arroyo said.
Reported by SPT in Cannes
Why the advertising industry needs connectors
The advertising industry needs connectors more than ever, says Accenture Song’s Nick Law – people who are capable of both empathising and systematising and who can bring together parts of a business that can often seem at odds with each other.
Why connecting matters
Speaking at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Accenture's creative chairperson argued that creativity is at the intersection of various different worlds and can be the solution to the problems that arise.
Takeaways
- Business and customer: Product is the “interface” between business and customer and one way of considering that is by “making what the customer values valuable to the business” – which is how De Beers addressed the challenge of lab-grown diamonds. Its Origin Story campaign highlighted the unique nature of mined diamonds and the details behind each piece (from cut and clarity to rarity score). “You reimagine the business and do a ninja move on the competitors,” Law said.
- Performance and brand: The divergence of performance and brand marketing has resulted in an hourglass-shaped industry, Law suggested, as the middle ground is vacated. But that middle ground is actually where customers are gathering information and making decisions – advertisers should be thinking in terms of an onion-shaped industry. That notion informed a Spotify campaign aimed at Gen Z in Brazil: called Save my Summer, this used playlists and an inflatable motif to help address the mental health concerns of this age group. “It looks like bottom of the funnel, but really it’s not,” said Law. “It’s dignified with the craft of brand marketing and it starts with the product.” It also produced results: 1.7 billion impressions and 80% of people saying Spotify improved their summer.
- Efficiency and humanity: “The great systematisers are really good at inventing technologies, and the great empathisers make those technologies useful and interesting to people,” Law observed. Generative AI, led by the former, is the latest of these technologies to impinge on the industry which needs “to rebalance what is now heavily into the efficient side.” An example is Dove intervening to address how AI responded to requests for images of beautiful women. Its Real Beauty Prompt Playbook garnered 4 billion impressions and 84% positive sentiment.
BEC
Embrace AI or step to one side, says the CEO of Accenture Song
“Not all creativity is worth saving,” said the CEO of Accenture Song in a discussion about the risks and opportunities of AI.
Speaking to Mira Murati, the CTO of OpenAI, during a fireside chat at the Cannes Lions Festival, David Droga added: “The majority of advertising is not creative. It’s written by something far more dangerous than AI, which is research.” He argued that AI tools may be able to get rid of the “messy middle” but it’s his view that they will not be able to eradicate the top.
Anxious and excited
- Droga said the industry is caught between “excitement and enthusiasm and a little bit of terror and nerves … that it will devour so much of our industry and the creative.’
- On its potential disruption, Murati said: “The way that we design it, develop it and bring it into the world really matters. It’s not a predetermined outcome. When we think about job displacement or how it will elevate certain skills, roles, I think that’s quite dependent on how we shape the technology, and the way that we shape it will then shape our society.”
- The CEO, meanwhile, envisions a future where staffing will change, as will departments, but he believes the skillet will simply manifest itself differently, explaining that “the necessity for us to create things and be meaningful, that’s never gone out of style.”
Client expectations
- Droga said the majority of genAI is currently focused on efficiency and productivity, but he’s concerned that some clients think it means they’ll never have to pay a copywriter or photographer again.
- ‘Every client is excited by it because they think they can outdo their competitors or move at a different pace but they are also paranoid that the competition is going to wipe them out because of that,” the CEO added.
- But Droga also believes that there has never been a better time for creativity and to charge a premium for it, “because when everyone has access to this [technology], it’s going to bring best practice to everybody.” The flip side, he warned, is that if everybody is doing best practice, then nobody really is.
Big risks
- Murati’s top risk is the potential for misunderstanding the technology, so she’s asking creatives, policymakers and educators to work together to understand the early impact, as well as having guardrails to mitigate misuse.
- OpenAI has been working on “content provenance” so that people know exactly where it comes from, improving metadata for images, and building more use cases for “robust interventions”.
Experiment, test, play
Murati advises creatives to use the “incredible toolset at our disposal” and to implement them as part of the day-to-day workflow. And then to ask where it helps and where it hits roadblocks.
Droga added: “If we don’t embrace it, it is just going to sweep us to the side … that’s why we want to get as many creative people testing and playing.”
The danger of focusing on attention
Attention is being touted by some within the advertising industry as a ‘silver bullet’, but research from Oxford University’s Saïd Business School suggests that's far from the case.
Why attention matters
Ultimately, it’s attention that drives effectiveness – what use is an ad if no one has paid it any attention? – but more is not necessarily better. And current measurement techniques don’t really capture all the subtleties of how consumers interact with a device, with content, or with media.
Takeaways
- More attention equals more ad recall, but the level of recall increases only slightly with increased attention....
Half of multinationals struggle with DEI targets in content production
Nearly half of major multinationals (49%) are struggling to measure Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts in the content production space and the same number find it hard to set consistent targets across markets and suppliers, according to new research* from the WFA.
Why DEI measurement matters
While the ads that the public see are changing to reflect the communities around them, there remains a lot of work to do behind the camera if brands and agencies are to become truly diverse. Measurement, targets and identifying diverse suppliers are key barriers to implementing DEI initiatives in all areas of content production.
Takeaways
- Globally, 24% of brands always measure progress in relation to supplier diversity in production. A further 9% do so “very frequently” and 21% do so “occasionally”’.
- This relative lack of maturity is underscored by the fact that only one in three brands has been proactively incorporating DEI into their advertising production for the past one to five years, while almost a quarter have only started to consider it this year.
- More than four in ten are struggling to identify diverse suppliers, with 22% saying that while driving DEI initiatives in the US is more straightforward, the rest of the world is a challenge.
- Just 12% of respondents say they always align on DEI goals and KPIs in production, with 24% saying they do so “very frequently” and a further 41% doing so “occasionally”.
- Only 6% say they are always aware of how their production partners recruit, support and develop diverse talent; 18% do so “very frequently” and 24% do so “occasionally”’.
What brands can do about DEI
The WFA has produced a guide to embedding DEI in the content production process. Unlocking Creativity: The Impact of DEI in Content Production outlines key processes that brands can rely on as they work towards improving their DEI performance and track outcomes. The playbook also offers a collection of learnings and best practice from leading brands in this space.
*Results are based on responses from 32 different companies with a total cumulative marketing and media spend of USD $81bn last year. Seventy percent of respondents had global roles.
Sourced from WFA
Why women’s sport and content creators are the perfect match
Brands that pioneer support for women’s sports gain a competitive advantage, positioning themselves as leaders and strong relationship builders with athletes and fans.
Individual female trailblazers, content creators and growing fan bases have all had a huge part to play in this ongoing revolution. The rising popularity of women's sports is inextricably linked with a surge in content creators, according to Jamie Ray, founder and CEO of Buttermilk.
Why women's sports matters
- Women’s sports have recently experienced a huge surge in media coverage. This increased visibility not only showcases the talent of female athletes but also inspires the next...
Nigeria advertising industry delivers ₦605.2bn
Nigeria advertising industry delivers ₦605.2bn
The advertising industry contributed ₦605.2bn (US$406m) to the Nigerian economy last year, according to a new study commissioned by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).
The figure, produced by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), includes both media and non-working media expenditure and amounts to 0.7% of GDP.
Takeaways
- The study found that total expenditure on marketing communications has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% over the past six years.
- That trajectory is projected to continue, with spending predicted to reach ₦893bn by 2028, when the sector is expected to contribute 1.08% to Nigeria’s GDP.
- The top three contributors to spending between 2018 and 2023 were cable TV (25.5%), digital media (18.5%), and creative & content production (13.4%).
- A series of recommendations include: developing greater operational coordination between broadcasters, agencies, and advertisers; encouraging strategic alliances among industry players; combining international best practices with local initiatives; and better tracking of consumer spending and behaviour patterns.
Why it matters
The study, reported by Business Day, also highlights the importance of the industry’s multiplier effect, finding that for every ₦1 spent on marketing communications, the nation’s GDP increases by ₦16.5. Elsewhere, research has found that advertising fuelled about 15% of growth for the major G20 economies between 2001 and 2010, while a UK study calculated that £1 invested in advertising generated £6 for the UK economy.
Context
The study comes as drinks business Diageo announced it is selling its majority stake in its Guinness Nigeria subsidiary to Singaporean conglomerate Toloram, although it will retain ownership of the Guinness brand, licensing it to Guinness Nigeria.
In doing so, it becomes the latest in a series of international consumer businesses to exit Nigeria because of the country’s currency and economic problems. Others that have ended local production over the past year have included Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Kimberly-Clark, with brands either being imported or produced by other companies under licence.
Sourced from Business Day, Financial Times
Email this content