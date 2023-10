Brand relaunches Clothing, apparel United States

Victoria’s Secret, the intimate apparel retailer, is shifting perceptions of its brand through a heightened focus on diversity and advocacy for women.

Why new ideals of beauty matter

Brands in the beauty and fashion industries can be responsible for setting new trends, but they must also be responsive to how attitudes and preferences are evolving. That includes listening to a wide range of audiences, and ensuring that messaging is no longer skewed towards narrow definitions of beauty.