Using Amazon to track long-term customer value | WARC | The Feed

Brands can use insights from Amazon’s ecommerce platform to understand new-to-brand customers and track their long-term value, according to analysis from digital commerce advertising firm Flywheel Digital.

Why it matters

Amazon has an increasingly important role in the advertising ecosystem, with more brands competing to reach consumers near the point of purchase. Brands need to understand the habits of different audience segments on this platform, and then tailor their advertising strategies accordingly, to drive the best returns.