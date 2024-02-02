Use rigorous testing to take back control from Meta's algorithm | WARC | The Feed

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data-driven marketing Ad testing theories & ideas

The ad industry’s new-found addiction to black-box AI solutions may result in a decline in campaign effectiveness, as marketers allow algorithms to make strategic decisions on their behalf, a new WARC Exclusive warns.

Why scrutiny of AI-optimised advertising matters

Meta’s miraculous recovery in 2023 was driven by its commercial refocusing on AI-driven ad products, which enabled the company to escape the constraints applied by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency policy. Key ad formats include: