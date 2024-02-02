Home The Feed
Your selections:

Use rigorous testing to take back control from Meta's algorithm | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Use rigorous testing to take back control from Meta's algorithm
02 February 2024
Use rigorous testing to take back control from Meta's algorithm
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data-driven marketing Ad testing theories & ideas

The ad industry’s new-found addiction to black-box AI solutions may result in a decline in campaign effectiveness, as marketers allow algorithms to make strategic decisions on their behalf, a new WARC Exclusive warns.

Why scrutiny of AI-optimised advertising matters

Meta’s miraculous recovery in 2023 was driven by its commercial refocusing on AI-driven ad products, which enabled the company to escape the constraints applied by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency policy. Key ad formats include:

  • Advantage+ Catalogue Ads, previously known as Dynamic Ads, which leverage intent signals and machine learning to guide optimisation.
  • Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns, which deliver...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in