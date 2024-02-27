Your selections:
US political ad spend will hit a high of $15.9 billion in 2024 | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
US political ad spend will hit a high of $15.9 billion in 2024
Politics United States Advertising expenditure & forecasts
Political ad spend in the US will reach a new high in 2024, at $15.9 billion, with knock-on consequences across the media and marketing ecosystems.
- Political ad spend in the US will surpass the total ad expenditure of major economies like Australia, Italy and South Korea in 2024.
- Spanish-language media, for example, is seeing growth as campaigns and advocacy groups target specific cohorts and communities.
- As political ads flood the TV airwaves and digital platforms, brand marketers will need to understand their impact on the mindset and emotional state of consumers.
Why political ads matter
Advertising is a vital way for US political campaigns and advocacy groups to spread the word about their priority topics and issues. This results in billions of dollars being poured into the ad ecosystem before and during high-profile elections. Such a process, in turn, leads to inflation in media prices, especially in localities that are home to competitive races.
Takeaways
- Television remains the lead medium for political advertising, with connected TV being one area of growth.
- Digital channels are vital to campaigns, but the demise of tracking cookies presents a challenge in this area.
- Local advertising is vital to many political campaigns, with knock-on effects for marketers such as auto dealers and quick-service restaurant chains.
Email this content