US linear TV falls beneath 50% of TV time | WARC | The Feed

US linear TV falls beneath 50% of TV time
Linear TV viewing time has dropped beneath 50% for the first time since Nielsen began tracking viewing by platform in 2021, while streaming edges up to 39%.
The figures, based on Nielsen’s TV usage statistics, known as ‘the Gauge’, contain multiple stories. Not only do they tell of the strength of streaming and sports but also of the acquired shows that have boosted the viewing time spent with streaming services.
TV’s decline was clear but with broadcast networks dropping to 20% and cable dipping slightly to 29.6% of viewing (49.6% overall), they together represent a 22% decrease from 2021’s results.
By comparison, the time spent streaming has leapt 48% since the study began.
Why the new shape of US TV viewing matters
While records only began a relatively short time ago, a minority of TV device usage for linear viewing does represent a watershed moment, as well as the confirmation of a gentle but steady quarterly trend of declining viewership (though we’re talking about a loss of a minute per quarter in an overall average of two hours and 40 minutes daily).
But it’s worth noting TV’s seasonality, especially with kids’ summer holidays increasing viewing by 4% in July, according to Nielsen’s figures. The NFL season starting in September is also expected to help correct the downward trend. Seasonality also likely contributed to the 6% increase in ‘other’ time spent on TV, the bulk of which is attributed to video gaming.
The rise of streaming
The other story here is the development of streaming, where the most-watched shows have lately been acquired rather than originally made by the streamer.
Suits, which first aired on USA Network and ended in 2019, was the most-watched program, setting a new record for an acquired show.
“In aggregate, the heavy viewing levels pushed streaming’s share of TV to 38.7%, a new record, with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube all hitting all-time highs,” says a Nielsen blog.
Around the world, connected TV consumption and advertising is growing fast, while ad investment is expected to reach $25.9bn globally in 2023, and continue to grow at a compound CAGR of 10.4% over the next five years, according to WARC’s latest Global Ad Trends.
Sourced from Nielsen, WARC
[Image: Nielsen]
