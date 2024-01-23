US healthcare brands must prepare for disruption | WARC | The Feed

Generative AI Tech-driven innovation Pharma & healthcare (general)

Healthcare brands in the US need to be ready for a more consumer-centric future in which patients have greater access to data and are focused on a more holistic approach to wellbeing.

Why rethinking healthcare matters

Healthcare is an industry that is worth trillions of dollars and which affects consumers on a deeply personal level. The advent of disruptive technologies, from artificial intelligence to wearables, can give patients direct access to health data, and allow them to be more informed stakeholders in a system that has not always succeeded in being customer-centric.

Takeaways

