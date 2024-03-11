US election ad war kicks off | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
US election ad war kicks off
Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s re-election campaign has embarked on an advertising blitz that is expected to see spending of £30m over the next six weeks.
“Team Biden-Harris is making big, early investments to connect directly with voters on the issues that will define this election with an all-out show of force headed into the general election,” said Biden campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodriguez, in remarks reported by the Financial Times.
What’s happening
- The advertising blitz across key battleground states will highlight the themes President Biden raised in the State of the Union speech, including strengthening the economy and cutting drug prices.
- The Biden team said ads would be focused on “high-impact and non-traditional TV opportunities”, including Black and Hispanic outlets, and comedy and sports channels.
- Latest campaign finance data indicate the Biden campaign has $56m of cash on hand, the Trump campaign $30.5m.
- Meanwhile, a post on X from Team Trump sees the former president “very humbly asking if you could chip in $5, $10, or even $25?”
- This plea, with its unlikely adverb, comes as observers speculate on whether the self-styled billionaire might declare bankruptcy in the face of mounting legal costs and court judgments against him.
Read more about election year and what it means for marketers in the latest WARC US Spotlight, including how brands can navigate a media landscape where both risks and CPMs are increasing.
Sourced from Financial Times, Newsweek, X
Email this content