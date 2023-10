Cinema planning & buying United States Advertising expenditure & forecasts

Cinema ad spend is set to register double-digit gains both this year and next, according to advertising forecasts published by WARC.

Why cinema ad spend matters

Cinema was perhaps the medium worst-hit by the stay-at-home rules associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has since enjoyed a steady revival. The release of blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as concert films from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, have demonstrated the big screen’s ongoing impact as a driver of mass cultural moments, too.

The numbers