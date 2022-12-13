US birth control advertising tackles misinformation | WARC | The Feed
US birth control advertising tackles misinformation
US contraceptive brands are reported to be seeing increased demand following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade earlier this year – and many have also increased their advertising efforts in order to address misinformation.
Why it matters
As anti-abortion groups turn their attention to new targets, with birth control products in their sights, the Biden administration has sought to ensure birth control remains accessible nationwide and that insurers provide coverage for it at no additional cost.
Meanwhile, online environments, and social media in particular, are becoming a new battleground for brands and campaigners – one in which ‘alternative facts’ are easily disseminated, making it difficult for brands to counter false claims as they run up against the editorial policies of individual platforms.
But it’s crucial that accurate information is available and visible. Foundation Consumer Healthcare, the maker of ‘morning-after’ pill Plan B, told Yahoo! Life: “Given the misinformation that exists, it is especially important that women are educated about Plan B and continue to be assured that Plan B remains available at all major retailers in all 50 states without an age restriction, Rx or ID needed.”
Takeaways
- Brands such as Plan B, Phexxi and Favor are reported to have doubled or even quadrupled online advertising.
- One in four women of reproductive age don’t know emergency contraception is available over the counter, or have never heard of emergency contraception at all.
- Of those who have heard of emergency contraception, three in 10 don’t know how to get it.
Key quote
“Leveraging various types of media and communications to raise awareness of sexual and reproductive health topics is critical to making sure all people have access to the care and information they need” – Julia Bennett, senior director of digital education and learning strategy at Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Sourced from Yahoo! Life, Digiday, Bloomberg, Fierce Healthcare
