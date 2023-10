United States Advertising expenditure & forecasts Data

Advertising spend in the United States will top $300bn for the first time this year, with the Olympic Games and the presidential election helping to drive further growth next year.

Why ad spend levels matter

The US advertising industry has faced a challenging period, for reasons from inflation to job cuts in the tech industry and a wave of strikes. WARC’s forecasts, however, indicate that ad spend levels are still robust, with growth in 2023 and 2024.