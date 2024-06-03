Unlocking value to grow sales in an inflationary market | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Brand theories & ideas Pricing strategy

Reviewing a brand’s value proposition provides a helpful process for protecting volume sales in a period of pricing pressure.

Why value proposition matters

For businesses and brands the necessity for price increases and subsequent changes in customer behaviours has impacted volume sales. Although the effect is felt differently by different categories with different target audiences, all marketers have been challenged on how to respond.

When inflation hits, categories, customers, brands and geographies are impacted, and react in different ways. Despite multiple variables, marketers should look to a simple piece of guidance: the value equation. Leaning on price (margin dilution,...