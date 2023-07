E-commerce & mobile retail Social commerce Voice, chatbots

Conversational commerce is transforming the way Southeast Asian consumers engage with brands and make purchasing decisions, with its ability to drive sales and support a full-funnel journey.

Why it matters

Conversational commerce is the result of digital conversations in shopping and is integral to social commerce. It allows brands to build meaningful relationships with consumers through tailored experiences for diverse customers and to be more inclusive by catering to local expectations while serving as the voice of the brand.