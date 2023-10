Local communities Localisation of international work Cultural influences & values

It is important for brands to recognise that small towns are not extensions of big cities and to adopt tailored strategies that increase relevance to consumers asserting themselves within a wider region’s collectivist and affiliative culture.

Why small towns matter

To leverage the potential of small towns, brands must evaluate localised and bespoke approaches that customise advertising, communications, promotions and products to appeal to the “me” and enhance brand relevance and connection.