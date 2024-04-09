United Football League snags unexpected sponsor | WARC | The Feed
United Football League snags unexpected sponsor
The new United Football League is attracting some high-profile sponsors of the sort one might expect – a brewer, a sports drink, a sportswear brand – but also an unexpected one in the shape of the US Army.
What’s happening
- The United Football League (UFL) was created from the merger of the XFL and USFL; the minor league consists of eight teams across the Midwest and Southern US, with its inaugural season having just kicked off in March.
- Current sponsors include Molson Coors (brewer), Under Armour (sportswear), Gatorade (sports drink), and Progressive Insurance.
- The US Army is the “presenting partner” of the UFL in a one-year deal reported to be worth almost $10m, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- As well as the Army logo appearing on players’ jerseys and on the 50-yard line during games, the deal includes televised sideline chats with Army personnel and hospitality areas where fans can speak with Army representatives.
Why emerging sports matter
Bluechip sporting moments are attractive to advertisers for the reach they command, but they come at a high price and it’s not a given that reach necessarily equals attention. That’s why the advertising opportunities in emerging sports (eg women’s soccer) or lower leagues in existing sports can be an attractive option.
For the US Army, for example, spreading $10m over a year in a minor league will be far more effective than shelling out $7m for a 30-second Super Bowl ad – it will take time and many conversations to develop a more favorable impression of the service.
It’s a phenomenon evident elsewhere: in India, for example, the flagship IPL tournament is becoming the preserve of the biggest advertisers, while smaller advertisers turn to emerging sports.
Sourced from Wall Street Journal
[Image: UFL]
