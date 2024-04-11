Uniqlo profits rise on new markets and customers | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Uniqlo profits rise on new markets and customers
Uniqlo’s owner, the Japan-based Fast Retailing has seen its net profits jump 27% as overseas operations boost its fortunes over six months to February.
Despite a slight profit miss overall, the company’s results indicate it is betting significantly on strong overseas performance continuing.
Why Uniqlo matters
A common sight in big cities around the world: the block-colours and simple lines of Uniqlo. Despite this, in Europe it has just 0.5% market share and has huge room to grow, a process that is now beginning: sales in Europe and North America are up 25%.
According to Kantar, the brand was a breakthrough hit in the BrandZ rankings. Key to this was its meaningful difference from competitors.
Virality
While much of this is a classic retail location story, Uniqlo has recently enjoyed a brush with virality after its shoulder bag became an unexpected hit:
"There is a great opportunity for growth among women and younger consumers, as we saw a boom of the round-shaped shoulder bag through social media," said Takeshi Okazaki, Fast Retailing chief financial officer in comments reported by Nikkei Asia.
What’s going on
While the picture of rising profits and rising sales (17%) overseas, in some of its established markets of Japan and China Uniqlo is struggling.
In its home market of Japan, sales of winter goods struggled off the back of above average temperatures. In China, Uniqlo sales declined as a result of a deep decline in consumer confidence.
Instead, the bright spots appear to be Europe, North America, Australasia and the rest of Asia.
Sourced from Reuters, Nikkei, WARC
Email this content