Direct to consumer Brand growth India

With many direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands struggling to scale up despite tasting early success, the two Indian entrepreneurs behind food brands Slurrp Farm and Open Secret share their experiences building and growing their brands.

Why it matters

DTC players planning to build a sustainable and scalable business should consider an online-first business approach to lower operational costs, scale up the business in stages and enter new markets without spending too much money, and launch the brand offline only after product, price and distribution learnings.